Gogoro Increases Partnership With Dotstation To Serve 8 Cities In Korea

In the past, we’ve covered Gogoro a number of times at CleanTechnica. It would be foolish not to! In Taiwan’s urban areas, the Gogoro Network has introduced an innovative swappable battery refueling system that prioritizes sustainability and efficiency. This advanced network currently supports 540,000 riders and boasts over 1.1 million smart batteries, accessible at 12,000 battery swapping stations across 2,500 locations.

The system handles more than 400,000 daily battery swaps, totaling over 465 million swaps since its inception. As a result, the Gogoro Network has significantly contributed to the reduction of carbon emissions, saving over 650,000 tons of CO2. By providing a smart, safe, and continually evolving solution for riders, businesses, and communities, the Gogoro Network demonstrates the potential for clean energy and sustainable transportation on a global scale.

So, it should be no surprise to readers that the company is further expanding its partnerships to provide the same service in more countries! This time, it is working with Bikebank. Established in 2019, Bikebank aims to enhance South Korea’s two-wheeler environment by developing and supplying eco-friendly mobility options that cater to consumer needs. In just three years, the company has secured the top market share by addressing critical issues in the country’s delivery market, where riders previously lacked proper coverage in case of accidents.

Bikebank’s dedication to delivering optimal value to its customers earned the company the highest honor at the “2022 Korea 4th Industry Leading Company” awards. Beyond vehicle rentals, Bikebank is committed to improving South Korea’s two-wheeler landscape by expanding its services across various sectors, including maintenance, vehicle sales (including used vehicles), online shopping platforms, and electric two-wheeler initiatives. By focusing on sustainability and customer satisfaction, Bikebank says it is paving the way for a greener and more efficient transportation future in South Korea.

Sounds like a match made in heaven, doesn’t it? Apparently Gogoro and Bikebank thought so, too. In a strategic move to promote sustainable mobility, Gogoro Smartscooters and its battery swapping technology will be introduced to Korean consumers under the Dotstation brand in Q3 2023. The expansion plan aims to extend the battery swapping network to seven cities beyond Seoul.

Gogoro Smartscooters has been successfully operating in Seoul since 2019, primarily for food delivery services. By making clean energy and sustainable transportation more accessible, the collaboration between Gogoro and Dotstation is set to revolutionize the urban mobility landscape across Korea.

“It is great to be growing our partnership with Bikebank, a company that shares similar values and is committed to accelerating the shift to electric transportation in Korea. Seoul has one of the largest food delivery ecosystems in the world and was one of the first markets to embrace Gogoro battery swapping for food deliveries,” said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. “Together, we are introducing Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping to Korean consumers while we continue to grow our B2B food delivery business where we work with market leaders to enable sustainable food delivery.”

In an effort to further support its growth, Bikebank has established two Dotstation retail stores catering to both consumers and last-mile delivery riders. Additionally, the company has extended its battery swapping network to over 70 stations throughout Korea, covering cities such as Seoul, Daegu, Sejong, Changwon, Incheon, Gyeongsan, Gyeonggi, and Ulsan. This expansion demonstrates Bikebank’s commitment to promoting clean energy and sustainable transportation solutions across the country.

“Together with Gogoro, we are accelerating the transformation of urban mobility in Korea. We created Dotstation to lead us forward into a new era of sustainable urban transportation that provides a path for Korean consumers to embrace sustainability in a new and practical way,” said Minkyu Kim, CEO of Bikebank. “Dotstation is expanding Gogoro battery swapping services to eight Korean cities, and we anticipate launching more battery swapping locations this year with a range of vehicles including Gogoro Smartscooters for consumers.”

It has also been revealed that two of Korea’s top food delivery companies, Logiall and Manna Plus, have already adopted Gogoro Smartscooters and are utilizing the company’s battery swapping network. This collaboration highlights the growing interest in sustainable transportation solutions within the Korean market and showcases the potential of eco-friendly mobility options for businesses.

On top of that, this shows that Korean businesses are already familiar with the idea, so there’s little doubt that it will be a natural fit.

How Does The Battery Swapping System Work?

The Gogoro Network is a modular battery swapping infrastructure designed to be deployed in cities for electric refueling of two-wheeled vehicles such as scooters. This system makes it easy for scooter riders to access fresh, ready-to-swap, smart batteries when they need them.

When a rider needs to swap out their depleted battery, they simply pull up to a GoStation and insert their old battery into the station. The station then automatically swaps out the old battery with a new one that is fully charged and ready to go. This process takes just seconds and eliminates the need for riders to wait around while their batteries are charging or having to carry extra batteries with them on their rides.

The Gogoro Network also provides riders with an easy way to keep track of their battery usage and performance. Through the Gogoro app, riders can monitor how much energy they are using and how much range they have left on each ride. This helps them plan ahead so that they always have enough power when they need it most.

Overall, Gogoro’s battery swapping system is making it easier than ever for scooter riders to stay powered up while on the go. With its fast and convenient service, riders no longer have to worry about running out of juice or waiting around for hours while their batteries charge up. It makes a lot more sense than car battery swapping, because the batteries are a lot smaller, allowing people to do it by hand.

Additionally, riders still have the option to charge their scooters in different ways, such as plugging them in, but given the lack of garage parking in many buildings in East Asia, it makes sense to either be able to haul the batteries upstairs or simply swap them at a station.

Gogoro has yet to announce any plans to operate in the United States, but this could be a good thing for both the company and its customers. Gogoro’s battery-swapping GoStations have been successful in Taiwan and other markets, and they could bring that same success to the US. Customers would benefit from access to a reliable network of battery-swapping stations, as well as an affordable All-You-Can-Ride Battery Subscription plan. With Gogoro’s innovative technology, electric scooters could become even more accessible and convenient for US consumers.

So, if you’re from Gogoro and you’re reading this, I’d definitely recommend thinking about us over here, too! If nothing else, CleanTechnica would at least like to take one of your scooters for a spin!

Featured image provided by Bikebank and Gogoro.

