Skoda Upgrades Its Top Vehicle’s Range & Tech With Enyaq Laurin & Klement

Škoda Auto is finalizing the upper tier of its all-electric SUV lineup with the introduction of the new Enyaq L&K. Honoring Škoda’s heritage, this variant is named after the Czech car company’s founders, Václav Laurin and Václav Klement, and is characterized by unique exterior and interior design elements, as well as an extensive range of standard equipment. Notable technical upgrades are also present.

The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 and the all-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85x boast a system output of 285 PS (210 kW). Both models offer an increased range of up to 354 miles (570 kilometers) based on the WLTP cycle, along with battery charging times of 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes. The Enyaq L&K marks the first Škoda model to showcase a new user interface for improved ease of use, featuring updated graphics that align with the latest Škoda CI.

“In the new Enyaq L&K, we are introducing several technical upgrades that will subsequently be used in the other models of this series, as well. The new, more powerful drivetrain generation will deliver a higher system output of 285 PS (210 kW),” said Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development. “At the same time, we have been able to extend the maximum range to 354 miles (570 km) on the WLTP cycle and keep the 10 to 80 per cent charging time under 30 minutes. Based on customer feedback, we added battery preheating management, which also uses navigation data. This function optimises the charging performance even in cold weather. Moreover, our new User Interface takes usability to a completely new level, making the operation of the vehicle even more intuitive.”

What Sets The L&K Package Apart

The Škoda Enyaq L&K introduces a new battery and drive package, featuring increased output of 285 PS (210 kW), improved acceleration, and an extended range. The rear-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85 achieves 0 to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds, nearly two seconds faster than the preceding rear-wheel-drive Enyaq 80. The top speed reaches 112 miles (180 km/h), while the maximum range on the WLTP cycle has been further elevated to 354 miles (570 kilometers). The all-wheel-drive Enyaq L&K 85x boasts a 0-to-62 mph time of just 6.6 seconds and a range of up to 342 miles (550 kilometers). With an optimized charging curve, the Enyaq L&K can be charged from 10 to 80 percent capacity in under 30 minutes.

The Enyaq Laurin & Klement also comes equipped with the company’s latest ME4 vehicle software, which will be incorporated into all Enyaq family models produced later this year and beyond. This new software introduces numerous enhancements and additional features, such as a preheating function that warms the battery to an optimal temperature prior to charging. Drivers can choose from two modes and initiate the process manually via a button on the central infotainment display. In automatic mode, the preheating occurs without driver intervention when the vehicle is en route to a fast-charging station, utilizing data from the navigation system.

The Škoda Enyaq L&K can be distinguished by its exclusive Platinum Grey accents on model-specific bumpers, the diffuser, and exterior mirrors. Additionally, the side skirts are painted in body color, while window frames and roof rails showcase a chrome finish — as does the frame of the Škoda grille, which features a standard Crystal Face illuminated by 131 LEDs. Full LED matrix headlights, designed to prevent dazzling oncoming vehicles and mask reflective surfaces, are also part of the standard equipment, along with full LED tail lights. Rear side windows and the rear window are tinted for privacy. The Enyaq L&K comes with unique 20-inch or optional 21-inch alloy wheels and L&K badging on the front wings. This new model displays Enyaq lettering on the tailgate, omitting the “iV” suffix, a change that will apply to all future Škoda BEV models, including the Enyaq family.

For the Enyaq L&K’s interior, Škoda Auto presents customers with two distinct Design Selections. The standard Design Selection L&K Shell offers beige leather upholstery, while the optional L&K Black provides black leather. Exclusive to the L&K version, front seats with ventilation and massage functions are included as standard in both options. Through the infotainment menu, occupants can choose from three functions — “ventilation,” “heating,” and “heating with ventilation.” They can also activate the massage function and adjust the seat settings. Additionally, the pedals exhibit a unique aluminum appearance.

Finally, the Enyaq L&K introduces a new puddle light on the front doors, where LED spotlights in the door mirrors now project a “Welcome” logo instead of Škoda lettering onto the ground. Furthermore, the Kessy keyless vehicle access system offers a new feature for those exiting the Enyaq L&K. The doors automatically lock when the owner moves away from the vehicle with the radio transmitter, and the locked door status is confirmed by an acoustic signal from the alarm system’s horn.

UI Changes

Similar to the Enyaq L&K, all future Enyaq models featuring the new software version will include an improved UI (user interface), enhancing ease of use and optimizing the in-vehicle customer experience. Reflecting the new Škoda CI, the brand’s updated colors are incorporated into the infotainment menu, Virtual Cockpit, and head-up display. Additionally, Škoda Auto has revamped the entire menu structure of the infotainment system.

Now, three basic buttons are displayed in three corners of the screen. The top left icon grants access to vehicle settings, while apps can be found in the bottom right corner. Tapping the bottom left corner directs the driver to the redesigned home screen, offering five usable pages with three fixed layouts that can be customized. The favorite buttons for quick access to specific functions have also been enhanced.

Drivers can configure up to five favorite shortcuts for controlling vehicle functions, such as Lane Assist, windscreen heating, or air recirculation. These shortcuts are directly accessible in the upper part of the display. Moreover, up to three applications, like navigation, mobile phone menu, or media player, can be activated via the bar at the bottom of the screen.

The ME4 vehicle software also introduces new navigation maps to the Enyaq family, featuring re-positioned navigation submenus and an expanded map section. The control menu for the vehicle’s air conditioning system has been simplified, with a streamlined overview page for more intuitive operation. New graphics offer a better understanding of the battery level and charging options. Additionally, the redesigned Virtual Cockpit and head-up display now reflect the new Škoda CI, providing enhanced functions for an improved user experience.

Little Things Add Up

None of this probably sounds like a big deal alone, but with all of these little changes and upgrades, the new L&K package is probably a real step up from the lower packages!

All images provided by Škoda.

