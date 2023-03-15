Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Pro Tip: How To Use Dog Mode With Under 20% Charge

Published

Tesla owners with dogs may already know that they can’t use Dog Mode when their vehicles are under 20 percent state of charge, but if you don’t, it’s a critical thing to know. However, there’s always a hack. A tip from EVSpeedy lets drivers activate Dog Mode even when their cars are below 20 percent state of charge, with one simple trick that will still let you walk away and do what you need to do while keeping your pup comfortable.

First of all, an intro: Dog Mode lets users keep their A/C on when walking away from the car, so dogs can safely stay in the vehicle, even when it’s hot outside. The mode also displays a message to passersby to let them know the A/C is on and the dog is safe. Although EVSpeedy’s tip for this week points out how users can work around their low-charged vehicles to activate Dog Mode, you may also have to handwrite this message for passersby when using the workaround, since the normal message won’t show on the screen.

Read this week’s Tesla Pro Tip from EVSpeedy.com below to learn how to use “Dog Mode,” even when your vehicle is under 20 percent charged.

Dog Mode Workaround

This is a workaround for Dog Mode not working with the state of charge under 20 percent. You can put the car in neutral in your safety menu and manually apply the parking brake. This will allow Dog Mode to activate, even if the state of charge is below 20 percent, ensuring that your pet remains comfortable and safe while you are away. Then you can go and do the things you need to do. Just remember to manually lock the car because it will not automatically do so. If you also want to let passersby know that your dog is safe and the cars is in Dog Mode, you can do so by opening the drawing app and writing the message there.

Originally posted on EVANNEXWritten by Peter McGuthrie.

Editor’s note: That’s an interesting trick. Of course, the car isn’t then in “Dog Mode,” but it’s effectively the same thing since the air conditioner is staying on while you are away from the car. Also, full disclosure: I’m not sure if there are any risks to this workaround.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
 
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Model Y best selling vehicle in Singapore Tesla Model Y best selling vehicle in Singapore

Cars

The Tesla Model Y Shines In Singapore — After Becoming 4th Best Selling Vehicle In The World

Daren Yoong gives regular updates on the EV scene in Singapore, Malaysia, and other markets in the region on his YouTube channel as well...

1 day ago

Cars

Elon Musk’s Second Cousin, Hilton Musk, Takes Tesla Model X On 1,400 KM Drive From Cape Town To Johannesburg

Tesla’s vehicles are not yet available for people to buy in South Africa. However, Rubicon, the largest supplier of solar systems and components to...

2 days ago

Cars

Elon Musk’s Approach to Logistics at Tesla

Elon Musk has become well-known for his leadership at Tesla, SpaceX, and his other business ventures, but how he’s managed to make his car...

2 days ago

Cars

Utah Record Snowfall — More Adventures in Winter Driving with My Dual Motor Tesla Model 3 (+ FSD Beta Update)

The average winter snowfall at Alta, Brighton, Snowbird, and Solitude ski resorts in Utah is 500”. As of this writing, Brighton and Alta Ski...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.

Advertisement
 