Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by CleanTechnica

Green Economy

India Plans To Sell Green Bonds Worth $3 Billion By March 2024

Published

India’s central bank is expected to raise $3 billion through sale of green bonds over the next 12 months. 

The Reserve Bank of India may auction green bonds worth $3 billion sometime after September this year. According to media reports, the bank may offer tenures of up 30-40 years, which it believes would attract insurance companies. 

In February 2022, India’s finance minister had announced that the government would raise $2.1 billion through the sale of green bonds. The Reserve Bank of India completed a sale of two green bond issues in late January 2023. It raised Rs 80 billion or just over $1 billion across two tenures amidst tremendous response from bidders. 

The Bank offered around half a million dollars worth of green bonds at a yield of 7.10% with maturity in 2028. The bond issue attracted bids worth $1.8 billion. Another tranche, with maturity in 2033, was offered at a yield of 7.29% and attracted bids worth $2.6 billion. 

Last year, the Indian government issued a document outlining principles for issuance of green bonds as well as use of funds raised. The document is based on the International Capital Market Association’s (ICMA) Green Bond Principles. The document states that proceeds from green bonds issuances must be allocated to eligible projects within two years. Eligible projects include those based on renewable energy, promoting energy efficiency and pollution control. Eligible projects shall be shortlisted by a green finance working committee working under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance. 

Green bonds are expected to play a crucial role in India working towards its ambitious goal to achieve 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
 
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Adani Commissions World’s Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Project

India’s largest renewable power generation company, Adani Green Energy, has announced completion of its latest solar-wind hybrid project.  Adani Green Energy announced in a...

5 days ago

Energy Storage

India Plans 18 Gigawatts Of Pumped Hydro Storage By 2032

India’s Ministry of Power has issued draft guidelines to procure power from pumped hydro storage projects to better integrate renewable energy capacity in the...

5 days ago
Solar farm Solar farm

Clean Power

Adani & Reliance Commit 25 Gigawatts Of Renewable Power In India’s Andhra Pradesh

Two of the leading industrial conglomerates in India have committed to set up large scale renewable energy projects in the southern state of Andhra...

5 days ago
DALL·E generated image of a crop spraying robot digital art DALL·E generated image of a crop spraying robot digital art

Agriculture

Agricultural Drones Are Disrupting Crop Spraying, Crop Analytics, & The Tractor Biz

Recently I had the opportunity to chat with Arthur Erickson, founder and CEO of Hylio (pronounced like Helios, god of the sun, not Hi...

February 27, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.

Advertisement
 