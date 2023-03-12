Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tropical Cyclone Freddy, an unusually long-lived storm, wandered in the Indian Ocean for more than a month.

Climate Change

Longest-Lasting Tropical Cyclone on Record

For more than a month, Tropical Cyclone Freddy has cast about in the Indian Ocean

Published

For more than a month, Tropical Cyclone Freddy has cast about in the Indian Ocean, bringing powerful winds and downpours to anything in its long and wandering path.

The storm first developed off the North Australian coast on February 6, 2023, and then tracked across the entire Indian Ocean before striking the east coast of Madagascar on February 21, 2023. It then crossed the Mozambique Channel and made landfall in Mozambique’s Inhambane province near Vilankulo, where it stalled and dropped a huge amount of rain before doubling back and nearly hit the west coast of Madagascar again. As of March 8, 2023, the weakening storm was following a northwesterly track toward a likely second landfall in Mozambique — this time in the Zambezia province.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-20 satellite acquired this image of the storm at 1:10 p.m. local time (11:10 Universal Time) on March 8, 2023. An infusion of dry air and the storm’s position over relatively cool waters meant Freddy was weakening and the eye had broken down when the image was acquired. However, forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center warned that Freddy will likely still hit Mozambique with sustained winds of 139 kilometers (86 miles) per hour, making it the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane.

Over the course of Freddy’s 32-day journey, the World Meteorological Organization says the storm likely became the longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record. The previous record holder, Hurricane John, persisted for 31 days in the Central Pacific in 1994.

Meteorologists tracking Freddy’s accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) — a metric that incorporates both intensity and duration — say the storm had an ACE of 72 as of March 7, 2023. That put it in second place for the most accumulated cyclone energy generated by a single storm since 1980, according to Colorado State University atmospheric scientist Philip Klotzbach. Ioke, a 2006 hurricane in the central Pacific, holds the record with an ACE of 85.

Article and featured image courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory. Image by Lauren Dauphin, using VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE, GIBS/Worldview, and the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS). Story by Adam Voiland.

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
 
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Cyclone Freddy, 1st Category 5 Storm In 2023, To Slam Madagascar (Video)

Cyclone Freddy is on track to hammer Madagascar with extreme winds and significant flooding early this week. The first Category 5 storm of 2023,...

February 20, 2023

Climate Change

Cyclone Gabrielle Lashes New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle has been lashing New Zealand with strong winds and heavy rain in mid-February 2023, adding to what has already been an unusually...

February 14, 2023

Climate Change

Deep Learning Underlies Geographic Dataset Used in Hurricane Response

As Hurricane Fiona made landfall as a Category 1 storm in Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, 2022, some areas of the island were inundated...

November 8, 2022

Clean Power

Want Energy Resilience? Invest Locally In Community Solar, Rooftop Solar, Heat Pumps, EVs

Communities looking to build resilience in the face of worsening climate disasters will soon have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to better prepare themselves via new...

October 9, 2022

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.

Advertisement
 