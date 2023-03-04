PERFORMANCE e801 — High-End Electric Boat Powered By Evoy

Norwegian electric boat motor manufacturer Evoy has added the PERFORMANCE e801 to a rapidly growing list of boats that can now be ordered from their respective manufacturer. The new boat will be launched at the Austrian Boat Show in Tulln by PERFORMANCE, taking place between 2nd and 5th of March 2023.

Last year, I had the pleasure of visiting Evoy in Norway, and experienced the thrill ride of my life. Evoy designs, develops, and delivers powerful 100% electric outboard and inboard motor systems, for fast and powerful boats of sizes between 20 and 50 feet. These amazing electric drivetrains are used for both leisure and commercial applications, and seeing this technology take hold in the marine industry is important in my opinion.

With manufacturing based in Norway, it is the company’s mission to reduce boating emissions without compromising on power and ease of use. I certainly can vouch for the experience of powerful boating! So, getting the acclaimed brand PERFORMANCE on board this electric transition is a big deal.

A press release just out states that the PERFORMANCE and Evoy partnership began in 2021, and engineers from the two companies have collaborated successfully together to bring about a clean looking and orderly installation for this attractive and sporty cruiser.

This first edition PERFORMANCE e801 has Evoy’s Hurricane 300+ kW (400+ HP) liquid-cooled electric inboard motor, and coupled with twin 63.1 kWh Li-Ion IP67 water-proofed batteries and linked to a Mercury Bravo One XR final stern drive, the e801 will be able to achieve 50+ knots max speed in short bursts, with 19 nautical miles range achievable at a cruising speeds up to 25 knots. The system is tested to achieve 3000 charging-cycles with minimal drop-off over time.

Evoy’s 10/16 inch display presents information to the driver on everything from speed, rpm, range, water temperature, charge capacity, and much more. From my own experience, I can say it is very well designed and easy to read and use.

Frauke v.Klebelsberg from PERFORMANCE:

“Tightening regulation is making it increasingly difficult, (and completely impossible in many cases), for owners of anything other than electric boats or sailing boats, to apply for a new licence to go boating on environmentally protected waters.

“The emission-free e801, with Evoy propulsion, will enable PERFORMANCE to increase sales, not just in foreign coastal locations, but in our homeland countries, such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy where lake boating is extremely popular.”

On the new partnership, Evoy CEO Leif Stavøstrand:

“PERFORMANCE first started building boats as far back as 1985, and the e801 fitted with our 400 hp inboard electric motor, follows a long line of beautifully made craft from this prestigious, custom-boat manufacturer. We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the future of this iconic and noteworthy brand.”

The PERFORMANCE e801:

Type: high-speed day-cruiser with 2-day berths

Weight: 2,800 kg (6,170 lb)

Length: 7.9 m (26 feet)

Width: 2.5 m (98 inches)

Draft: 0.7 m (27.5 inches)

Drivetrain: Evoy’s Hurricane 300+ kW inboard with Mercury Bravo One XR stern drive

Battery: twin 63.1 kWh Li-Ion IP67

Top speed: 50+ knots

Range 19 nm at up to 25 knots

Price: €419,000 ex VAT ($446,000)

The sleek appearance offers generous interior space for driver and guests and is a guarantee for easy and safe handling and an unforgettable day on the water.

The PERFORMANCE brand is owned by PERFORMANCE Marine Yachting GmbH + Co. KG, Achberg, Germany, and the boats are made in the factory in Italy.

For more information contact:

Marte Rostrup Hofset, CCO, EVOY. mrh@evoy.no / Tel: +47 41 63 81 77 / www.evoy.no

Frauke v.Klebelsberg, PERFORMANCE. fvk@performance-marine.de / Tel: +49 171 544 5588

