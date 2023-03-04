Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Boats

PERFORMANCE e801 — High-End Electric Boat Powered By Evoy

Published

Norwegian electric boat motor manufacturer Evoy has added the PERFORMANCE e801 to a rapidly growing list of boats that can now be ordered from their respective manufacturer. The new boat will be launched at the Austrian Boat Show in Tulln by PERFORMANCE, taking place between 2nd and 5th of March 2023.

Photo by PERFORMANCE

Last year, I had the pleasure of visiting Evoy in Norway, and experienced the thrill ride of my life. Evoy designs, develops, and delivers powerful 100% electric outboard and inboard motor systems, for fast and powerful boats of sizes between 20 and 50 feet. These amazing electric drivetrains are used for both leisure and commercial applications, and seeing this technology take hold in the marine industry is important in my opinion.

With manufacturing based in Norway, it is the company’s mission to reduce boating emissions without compromising on power and ease of use. I certainly can vouch for the experience of powerful boating! So, getting the acclaimed brand PERFORMANCE on board this electric transition is a big deal.

A press release just out states that the PERFORMANCE and Evoy partnership began in 2021, and engineers from the two companies have collaborated successfully together to bring about a clean looking and orderly installation for this attractive and sporty cruiser.

Photo by PERFORMANCE

This first edition PERFORMANCE e801 has Evoy’s Hurricane 300+ kW (400+ HP) liquid-cooled electric inboard motor, and coupled with twin 63.1 kWh Li-Ion IP67 water-proofed batteries and linked to a Mercury Bravo One XR final stern drive, the e801 will be able to achieve 50+ knots max speed in short bursts, with 19 nautical miles range achievable at a cruising speeds up to 25 knots. The system is tested to achieve 3000 charging-cycles with minimal drop-off over time.

Photo by PERFORMANCE

Evoy’s 10/16 inch display presents information to the driver on everything from speed, rpm, range, water temperature, charge capacity, and much more. From my own experience, I can say it is very well designed and easy to read and use.

Frauke v.Klebelsberg from PERFORMANCE:

“Tightening regulation is making it increasingly difficult, (and completely impossible in many cases), for owners of anything other than electric boats or sailing boats, to apply for a new licence to go boating on environmentally protected waters.

“The emission-free e801, with Evoy propulsion, will enable PERFORMANCE to increase sales, not just in foreign coastal locations, but in our homeland countries, such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy where lake boating is extremely popular.”

On the new partnership, Evoy CEO Leif Stavøstrand:

“PERFORMANCE first started building boats as far back as 1985, and the e801 fitted with our 400 hp inboard electric motor, follows a long line of beautifully made craft from this prestigious, custom-boat manufacturer. We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the future of this iconic and noteworthy brand.”

The PERFORMANCE e801:

  • Type: high-speed day-cruiser with 2-day berths
  • Weight: 2,800 kg (6,170 lb)
  • Length: 7.9 m (26 feet)
  • Width: 2.5 m (98 inches)
  • Draft: 0.7 m (27.5 inches)
  • Drivetrain: Evoy’s Hurricane 300+ kW inboard with Mercury Bravo One XR stern drive
  • Battery: twin 63.1 kWh Li-Ion IP67
  • Top speed: 50+ knots
  • Range 19 nm at up to 25 knots
  • Price: €419,000 ex VAT ($446,000)

The sleek appearance offers generous interior space for driver and guests and is a guarantee for easy and safe handling and an unforgettable day on the water.

Photo by PERFORMANCE

The PERFORMANCE brand is owned by PERFORMANCE Marine Yachting GmbH + Co. KG, Achberg, Germany, and the boats are made in the factory in Italy.

For more information contact:

Marte Rostrup Hofset, CCO, EVOY. mrh@evoy.no / Tel: +47 41 63 81 77 / www.evoy.no

Frauke v.Klebelsberg, PERFORMANCE. fvk@performance-marine.de / Tel: +49 171 544 5588

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Jesper had his perspective on the world expanded vastly after having attended primary school in rural Africa in the early 1980s. And while educated a computer programmer and laboratory technician, working with computers and lab-robots at the institute of forensic medicine in Aarhus, Denmark, he never forgets what life is like having nothing. Thus it became obvious for him that technological advancement is necessary for the prosperity of all humankind, sharing this one vessel we call planet earth. However, technology has to be smart, clean, sustainable, widely accessible, and democratic in order to change the world for the better. Writing about clean energy, electric transportation, energy poverty, and related issues, he gets the message through to anyone who wants to know better. Jesper is founder of Lifelike.dk and a long-term investor in Tesla, Ørsted, and Vestas.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Boats

Voltari Electric Performance Boat Travels 91 Miles On A Single Charge

Canada-based Voltari announced in January that its VOLTARI 260 traveled 91 miles from Florida to the Bahamas on a single charge. The trip was...

February 13, 2023

Boats

Do We Have The Mechanics Needed For The Electric Boat Revolution?

Electric cars have grown by leaps and bounds in the past decade, and a large network of mechanics who can service those electric cars...

February 13, 2023

Boats

Candela C-8 Electric Boat Gets Larger Polestar 2 Battery & Range Increase

Here at CleanTechnica, we write a lot about EVs, meaning mostly land-based electric vehicles: cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, e-bikes, and once in a while...

January 19, 2023
Blue Innovations Group's R30 electric boat Blue Innovations Group's R30 electric boat

Boats

New Electric Powerboat Tech & Renderings Shown At CES By Blue Innovation Group

Florida-based Blue Innovations Group (BIG) exhibited the helm, propulsion system, and renderings of its new all-electric R30 powerboat at the Consumer Electronics show Jan....

January 12, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.