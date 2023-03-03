Top 5 Tesla Pros & Cons

What’s it like to own a Tesla? I spoke with Jerry Jean-Pierre, a multi-sport athlete turned entrepreneur who loves his Tesla Model 3. But he also has a few critiques of the popular electric car.

According to Jean-Pierre, “Having my Tesla has been really enjoyable. Every time I’m at a stop light, I love pushing the pedal down and leaving other cars in the dust.” The raw power of a Tesla was an immediate draw to him.

That said, when Jean-Pierre talks with friends and family about Tesla, it quickly becomes obvious that owning an EV is brand-new territory for most. “Ever since I’ve been able to drive, my car was fueled by gas. But not anymore,” he laughs.

So what are Jean-Pierre’s top 5 pros and cons of Tesla ownership? He outlines them below.

Top 5 Tesla Pros

Saying goodbye to gas prices — One of the best things about driving a Tesla is saving money on gas. A long-range Tesla Model 3 will cost about $9 to fully charge here in Florida. A similarly-priced Mercedes with a (nearly) equivalent range will set you back $51 at the gas pump. Less maintenance — Another advantage of driving a Tesla is that an electric vehicle doesn’t require the typical oil changes, fuel filters, or spark plug replacements that come with a gas-powered car. With fewer moving parts, peace of mind is quickly achieved while owning such a reliable vehicle. Self-driving technology — The self-driving option is a great enhancement to the driver experience. Also, the technology in the car is always updating. “It’s like a driving computer,” say Jean-Pierre. Keeping the planet healthy — Having an electric car with no tailpipe emissions keeps the air cleaner. “It reduces my carbon footprint,” explains Jean-Pierre. “So why not own an EV?” Potential tax credits — “I enjoy the tax credits offered when buying a Tesla or other electric vehicle today,” he notes. And Jean-Pierre should know. A quick glance at his LinkedIn and it’s clear he’s helped more than a few Fortune 100 companies as a tax consultant.

Top Tesla 5 Cons

Steep price — “The initial investment for a Tesla can be steep,” he notes. Prices for a base model start at about $40,000 and go up to well over $120,000. Charging can take time — A full charge can take 30–60 minutes at a Tesla Supercharger compared to about 5 minutes for a gas-powered vehicle. Technology has made charging faster, but it’s still a longer wait. Some EVs have short ranges — About a decade ago, early Teslas (and most earlier EVs) had less than 200 miles of range. However, more recently, most Tesla vehicles have ranges that are well over 200 miles and (often) over 300 miles. Charging stations aren’t available everywhere — New charging stations are popping up every week. However, there are fewer charging stations than gas stations. “Planning is essential, especially for a long trip,” explains Jean-Pierre. Aesthetics of your vehicle will look similar to many — Teslas are becoming more commonplace on today’s roads. When purchasing a Tesla, you get a standard option of only about four colors along with a handful of possible upgrades. Jean-Pierre notes, “That’s why I’m excited about companies like Evannex. They supply so many great upgrade options to make your vehicle unique for you.”

All in all, according to Jean-Pierre, the advantages of owning a Tesla are far greater than the disadvantages. Jean-Pierre is such a believer that he even offers up his Tesla on Turo. He says, “I always recommend driving a Tesla to those who may be on the fence about it. Once you feel the lightning-fast acceleration, you’ll be instantly hooked.”

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

