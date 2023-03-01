The Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 Plus Adds Premium Features At An Affordable Price

Rad Power Bikes is back at it again with yet another innovative bike that raises the bar increases capability and enables more riders to get out, taking more trips on two wheels than was possible before. The all new RadRunner 3 Plus does all of this with a completely new frame design That stretches the tail and increases carrying capacity, but at a price. We spoke to Rad Power Bikes Chairman and co-founder Mike Radenbaugh ahead of the launch to learn more about the bike and its placement in the Rad Power Bikes lineup.

Introducing the RadRunner 3 Plus

Right out of the gate the RadRunner 3 plus is an improvement on the extremely popular RadRunner 2 platform. Rad Power Bikes pushed the rear tire back on the frame a few inches to increase the length of the rear rack, Mike said. This makes the new RadRunner 3 Plus frame a sort of mid-tail cargo bike.

To put that in perspective, the rear rack can fit a single Thule Yepp Maxi child seat or a single, larger passenger thanks to the Passenger Package, and comes equipped with a rear handle and a center handle. In contrast, Rad Power Bikes’ full sized cargo bike, the RadWagon 4, fits two of the snap in child seats or two children, up to the weight limit of the rack. The extra grips on the new RadRunner 3 Plus are attached directly to the rear rack and make it easy for a passenger to ride confidently on the back of the bike with a solid grip.

The new and improved frame of the RadRunner 3 Plus also features enhanced reinforcements that translate to an improved carrying capacity of 350 pounds for the bike. That’s a 50 pound increase over the RadRunner 2 and makes it easier to load up the RadRunner 3 Plus with whatever cargo your life puts in front of you. That translates to an extra couple of bags of groceries, a larger child, more wood chips from the home improvement store, or a few extra gallons of paint. Ultimately, it makes it easier to do more and to take more trips and do more things with your e-bike than you would have been able to otherwise.

Much like the recent upgrades to the RadRover and RadCity, these upgrades to the RadRunner family kick Rad Power Bikes’ premium line up into high gear. When asked about the higher $2,499 price point of the RadRunner 3 Plus, Radenbaugh was quick to share that the new e-bike was designed and built to give seasoned e-bike riders and those looking for a more premium experience an option within the Rad Power Bikes family.

Those premium components start first and foremost with Rad Power Bikes’ in-house developed motor and dual display system. This puts all of the inputs from the bikes in the ideal place for writers making it easier to see at a glance what pedal assist level the bike is in, how much range is left on the battery and what speed the bike is traveling at. It is truly a premium system that translates to a more premium riding experience.

Out back, the 750 watt rear hub motor also gets a significant upgrade to a motor designed and tuned in-house by Rad Power Bikes. It features their custom tuning that allows them to optimize the power bands not only for each motor but specifically for each bike. That translates to a 10% improvement in hill climbing capability and delivers an overall more intuitive riding experience. We haven’t had an opportunity to ride the RadRunner 3 Plus yet, but from what we’ve seen on the RadCity 5 Plus and the RadRover 6 Plus, this new display and motor system from Rad Power Bikes is a significant improvement versus the off-the-shelf motors they have used in the past.

Of course, all that power doesn’t mean anything if you can’t slow down. Being based in the hilly outskirts of Seattle, Washington, Rad Power Bikes is well aware of this and gave the brakes on the RadRunner 3 Plus a massive upgrade with a set of adjustable hydraulic disc brakes. These decrease the stopping distance and provide much a faster braking response than cable-actuated disc brakes which are prone to cable flex, diminishing the braking response.

To really kick the specs to the next level, Rad Power Bikes added the ability to install a second battery under the rear rack, doubling the range of the bike. This second battery itself is still in development, but the bike is already ready for it when the additional battery is in production. The second battery will work in tandem with the semi-integrated battery in the down tube in the RadRunner 3 Plus to deliver up to 100 miles of range per full charge of both batteries. Obviously, as with any electric vehicle, your range will vary depending on rider weight, terrain, and the amount of assist you’re using.

The specs are super exciting and it’s clear that Rad Power Bikes is really pushing the envelope on packing in as many features as it can into this popular platform. Rad Power Bikes expects to continue offering the RadRunner 2 as a more affordable alternative, but the new RadRunner 3 Plus comes with a steep price tag of $2,499. The sharp uptick in price over the current $1,999 RadRunner 2 Plus reflects the significant increase in premium features Rad Power Bikes is packing into the new offering. It’s the new dual display. It’s the upgraded motor. It’s the extra carrying capacity and the hydraulic brakes. Of course, there’s likely to be a bit of supply chain issues and inflation packed in there as well.

Overall

The new RadRunner 3 Plus packs in a ton of meaningful new features that are sure to attract buyers looking for a premium bike with higher end features. There’s no getting around the $2,499 sticker price but this is not your little brother’s RadRunner. The RadRunner 2 and the RadRunner 3 Plus are increasingly evolving into two very different bikes. Yes, they share the RadRunner name but the RadRunner 2 is a very budget friendly bike with lower end components and more basic features.

RadRunner 3 Plus has been built as more of a second electric bike. It’s for owners who have already experienced what an electric bike can do for them in their lives and are using it enough to want something a bit higher quality. They want nicer features, a bit more power, and the ability to add more range.

The RadRunner 3 Plus is a sign that electric bikes are moving farther into the mainstream and shows that Rad Power Bikes is building out and building up its lineup of electric bikes to accommodate those prosumers. The RadRunner 3 Plus is available starting to day on the Rad Power Bikes website and can be kitted out with Rad Power Bikes’ wide range of new and existing accessories for up to 350 different unique combinations.

Specs

Battery : 672 Wh

: 672 Wh Motor Controller : Custom Rad Power Bike controller; 48V, 750W

: Custom Rad Power Bike controller; 48V, 750W Display : Charge indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, motor watts, headlight/taillight indicator, trip time, clock

: Charge indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, motor watts, headlight/taillight indicator, trip time, clock Motor : 750W brushless Rad Power Bikes geared hub motor, 5:1 planetary gear reduction

: 750W brushless Rad Power Bikes geared hub motor, 5:1 planetary gear reduction Lights F: Front: Standard Rad Power Bikes LED headlight, Rear: Integrated taillight with brake light

F: Front: Standard Rad Power Bikes LED headlight, Rear: Integrated taillight with brake light Pedal Assist : 5 level pedal assist with 12 magnet cadence sensor

: 5 level pedal assist with 12 magnet cadence sensor Range : 25-45 miles per charge (40-72 km)

: 25-45 miles per charge (40-72 km) Throttle : Half twist throttle

: Half twist throttle Brakes: Hydraulic Tektro disc brakes with 180mm rotors and an integrated motor cutoff switch

Mechanical gearing : DNP 7-speed freewheel, 11-34T

: DNP 7-speed freewheel, 11-34T Tires: Kenda K905 with K-Shield puncture protection and reflective stripe

All images courtesy: Rad Power Bikes

