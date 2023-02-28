Connect with us

7 States & D.C. Had More Than 10 Plug-In Vehicle Registrations Per Thousand People In 2022

Published

In 2022, seven states and the District of Columbia had more than 10 PEV registrations per thousand people. California led the nation in plug-in vehicle (PEV) registrations with 27.55 per thousand people. The next highest state was Hawaii with 15.43 PEV registrations per thousand people. More than half of the states had over five, while no state had fewer than one PEV registration per thousand people. Higher PEV registrations per thousand people trended along the West Coast and the Northeast with some exceptions, such as Colorado, which was one of the top states.

Note: PEVs refer to plug-in electric vehicles, which include both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Sources: PEV registration data — Experian Automotive data analyzed by Argonne National Laboratory. Data accessed December 9, 2022. Population — U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for the United States, December 2022.

Courtesy of US Department of Energy, Fact of the Week

 
The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

