Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

US Electric Car Sales Increased 65% In 2022

Published

Tesla continues to dominate the US electric car sales market, which can make it seem as though not much is changing here. However, the biggest story is probably that the US electric car market as a whole continues to grow strongly. In 2022, our analysis shows that BEV sales increased 65% compared to 2021. (Note: there are a few models we don’t track since automakers don’t split out BEV sales of a model from ICE sales of a model, or don’t report sales at all — but these sales are negligible in the grand scheme of the US BEV market.)

Just looking at the 4th quarter, BEV sales were 72% higher than in the 4th quarter of 2021! So, the sales growth is apparently only speeding up even as the market gets bigger — for now, at least.

The 4th quarter of 2022 was the 7th consecutive quarter in which US BEV sales increased. The last time there was a quarter-over-quarter decrease was from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021, when sales decreased just slightly from 95,203 to 94,084. By Q4 2022, though, the market was up to 235,133. That’s a 147% increase in just two years.

US BEV market sales

US BEV sales trends from 2019 through 2022, including Tesla vs. other automakers. Click to embiggen.

Looking at Tesla, the big dog in the US market, sales increased 32% in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, increased 43% in 2022 compared to 2021 as a whole, and increased 84% from Q4 2020 to Q4 2o22. That’s great growth, but what we see here is that the US BEV market as a whole is growing faster than Tesla on its own — which makes sense when you consider that several attractive, somewhat mass-market BEV models have been launched in the past year or two.

US EV Sales Q4 2022

US BEV sales by model in Q4 2022. Click to embiggen.

Here are the BEV totals we have from the past 4 years for the US market:

  • 2022 — 762,883
  • 2021 — 462,247
  • 2020 — 245,586
  • 2019 — 230,761

Here are the Tesla totals for the US market:

  • 2022 — 510,058
  • 2021 — 356,984
  • 2020 — 204,274
  • 2019 — 186,636
US EV Sales full year 2022

US BEV sales by model in 2022. Click to embiggen.

Clearly, when you compare those numbers, the US BEV market is built on the Tesla market. Nonetheless, let’s take one more look at totals for the past 4 years, this time looking at the non-Tesla BEV totals:

  • 2022 — 252,825
  • 2021 — 105,263
  • 2020 — 41,312
  • 2019 — 44,125

There is very solid growth there from 2020 to 2021 (+155%), but then even much stronger volume growth from 2021 to 2022 and nearly as much percentage growth (+140%). The US BEV market is finally forming!

In the 4th quarter of 2022, non-Tesla US BEV sales increased a whopping 269% compared to the 4th quarter of 2021! They went from 23,053 sales to 85,133 sales.

EV disruption isn’t just for China and Europe. The USA can have it, too!

Any other thoughts on the US BEV market numbers and trends?

 
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it! We just don't like paywalls, and so we've decided to ditch ours. Unfortunately, the media business is still a tough, cut-throat business with tiny margins. It's a never-ending Olympic challenge to stay above water or even perhaps — gasp — grow. So ...
If you like what we do and want to support us, please chip in a bit monthly via PayPal or Patreon to help our team do what we do! Thank you!
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla’s Global Engineering HQ in Palo Alto — Opening Party Highlights (Pics, Videos, Quotes)

Bonus: pre-production Cybertrucks spotted at the event.

5 hours ago

Cars

13% Of New Cars Were BEVs In France In January

With the overall auto market now in recovery mode (+9% YoY) — yet still 17% below January 2020, the last normal month — the...

16 hours ago
Tesla's engineering Tesla's engineering

Autonomous Vehicles

It’s Official: California Will Be Tesla’s Engineering & AI Headquarters

Wait! Wasn't Tesla sick of California? Not so fast. Tesla's once-and-future engineering headquarters is going to be in Palo Alto, and everyone in the...

18 hours ago

Clean Power

Sunrun Installed Almost A Gigawatt of Solar in 2022!

Sunrun, the leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services in America, this week announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.