Magna Expands In Ontario To Support F-150 Lightning & Other Future EV Production

When it comes to automotive production, the automaker’s factories themselves tend to get a lot of the attention. Every automaker has a few large, well-known factories that produce the majority of their vehicles. While these factories are essential for producing cars and trucks efficiently, what goes on in them would not be possible without the thousands of smaller suppliers and service providers working behind the scenes.

These companies provide a variety of services including manufacturing components, supplying parts, and providing logistics services. In addition to meeting the needs of automakers, these suppliers also need to stay on top of the latest technology and trends in order to remain competitive. Many are now investing heavily in research and development to create new products that can help automakers produce vehicles more effectively.

The automotive supply chain is a complex system with many moving parts, but it is essential for creating reliable and efficient vehicles. By understanding the different roles that each part of this chain plays, automakers can make sure their production process runs smoothly and effectively. This will help them remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Today, we’re going to share some exciting news about Magna, one of these important automotive suppliers. The company has recently disclosed its plan to invest over $470 million in expanding its operations throughout Ontario, Canada. This expansion includes the establishment of a new battery enclosures facility in Brampton that will cater to the Ford F-150 Lightning and other upcoming OEM programs.

Apart from the Brampton facility, Magna is also expanding its presence in other locations such as Guelph, Belleville, Newmarket, Windsor, and Penetanguishene. These expansions are a result of new business awards from leading automakers in crucial product areas. Additionally, the Ontario government has granted $23.6 million to support these expansion efforts and create more high-quality job opportunities for individuals in the region. The company plans to provide ongoing training and development programs for its employees to ensure their continued growth and success.

Between the company’s new operations and ones it is expanding, about 1,000 new jobs will be created.

“Magna’s roots in Ontario run deep, and we are excited about opening a new facility dedicated to a strategic electrification product. The Brampton facility, coupled with investment and growth in five existing Ontario facilities, allows Magna to keep up with customer demands across several product areas,” said Eric Wilds, Magna Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “We are excited to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Ontario.”

Let’s take a closer look at what’s happening at each facility.

Magna’s new 490,000 square-foot leased facility in Brampton will focus on the production of battery enclosures for electric vehicles. The operations are slated to commence in Q2 2023 and are expected to create approximately 560 new job opportunities at full production capacity.

In Guelph, the company is adding e-coat, molding, and welding capacity to its exteriors plant. This expansion will cover an area of 120,000 square-feet and is expected to create around 175 new job opportunities at full production capacity. Production is scheduled to begin in Q2 2023.

Magna’s lighting plant in Belleville is also expanding its capabilities for printed circuit board assemblies and plans to start operations in Q4 2023. This expansion effort is expected to create up to 100 new job opportunities.

In Newmarket, Magna’s mechatronics facility that produces vehicle access systems such as side door latches, electronic control units, and power systems, expects around 75 new jobs as it grows its business.

Magna’s mechatronics plant in Windsor has added new business for powered aluminum tonneau covers and expects to add roughly 110 new jobs. Meanwhile, Magna’s mechatronics facility in Penetanguishene is growing its tailgate hinges production with plans for more than 15 new job opportunities.

“This game-changing investment by Magna will create hundreds of new jobs across the province, while further strengthening Ontario’s end-to-end automotive supply chain,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We’re creating the right conditions for businesses to succeed and continue to work around the clock to attract new investments that build a stronger economy.”

Magna is a leading global automotive supplier with 49 manufacturing facilities and over 18,500 employees across Canada. The company has recently been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Employers for 2023 by Forbes and is also listed in Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

Magna is currently hiring for various positions including managers, engineers, operators, and more. As the company continues to expand its operations to support the production of electric vehicles, it offers exciting opportunities for job seekers looking to join a dynamic and innovative team.

Why This Matters

Magna is an important supplier to Ford, providing a range of automotive components and systems that are used in the manufacturing of Ford vehicles. Magna has been a key supplier to Ford for many years and has played an important role in helping the automaker develop new technologies and bring innovative products to market.

Magna’s contributions to Ford include the development of lightweight materials, advanced safety systems, electrification technology, and more. Additionally, Magna has provided engineering support and manufacturing expertise to Ford on various projects.

Ford values its partnership with Magna as it helps it stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry. The two companies have collaborated on several projects over the years, including the development of electric powertrains for Ford’s electric vehicles such as the Mustang Mach-E.

Overall, Magna’s importance to Ford cannot be overstated as it plays a critical role in helping the automaker develop high-quality vehicles that meet consumer demand for sustainability and advanced technologies.

But, it’s important to note that future EV projects will leverage expertise the company already has as well as institutional experience the company is going to continue to gain as it partners with Ford on these production lines. When other automakers are ready to get EV parts for their lines, everybody will be able to benefit from today’s hard work.

Also of importance is staying on the job. This announcement shows that many people working in the automotive industry will not lose their job to electrification.