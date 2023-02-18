No More Fossil-Powered Taxis In Hamburg Soon

A handful of years ago, countries were climbing over each other to announce the year they’d stop selling fossil-powered cars. Things have been quiet on that level in recent years, even as EV market share has surged across the world, but the big first steps on that topic are really conducted by other jurisdictions — cities. Zero-emissions vehicle zones are already making a big difference in some cities, but that isn’t the only way to do it. As the German city of Hamburg is showing, one way to take a step forward is to electrify your taxi fleets.

Hamburg will be the first state in Germany (and perhaps more broadly) to ban fossil-powered vehicles from its taxi operations. The ban goes into effect in 2025.

The ban comes with week with the passage of a new climate law.

At the moment, 65 out of the ~150 cars in Best Taxi’s taxi fleet have already switched to fully battery electric or hydrogen powered, and 34 more have been ordered and are on their way — 34 electric taxis that can be used for people in wheelchairs. While the law requires a complete changeover to fossil-free taxis no later than 2025, some operators, like Best Taxi, are actually trying to make the transition this year.

“We are firmly convinced that the future of our industry is electric and that this changeover date is feasible,” says Hansa Taxi CEO Thomas Lohse.

At the moment, approximately 350 zero-emissions taxis are driving around the streets of Hamburg.

“[T]he industry is ready and willing to leave the combustion engine age behind,” said Transport Senator Anjes Tjarks (Greens). “The e-taxis have also proven to be reliable, convenient and cheaper to operate than the combustion-powered taxis.”