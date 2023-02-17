U.S. Department of Energy Announces $50 Million for Tribal Clean Energy Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $50 million in funding to support clean energy technology deployment on Tribal lands. This significant investment will strengthen Tribal energy sovereignty by bolstering ongoing efforts to lower energy costs, increase energy security and resilience, and provide electric power to unelectrified buildings. Accelerating the deployment of reliable clean energy in Tribal communities reflects the Biden–Harris Administration’s continued commitment to honoring treaty and trust obligations and ensuring Tribal nations and their members benefit from the country’s clean energy transition.

“Tribal nations are a key partner in the fight to combat the climate crisis and their visionary leadership is critical to the nation’s transition to an equitable clean energy future,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This new investment will help Indigenous communities everywhere make informed decisions about their own energy needs and unlock stronger economies and increased access to reliable and affordable clean energy resources.”

Through this funding opportunity announcement (FOA), the DOE is soliciting applications from Indian Tribes, which include Alaska Native Regional Corporations and Village Corporations, Intertribal Organizations, and Tribal Energy Development Organizations to:

Install clean energy generating systems and/or energy efficiency measures for tribal buildings.

Deploy community-scale clean energy generating systems or community energy storage on tribal lands.

Install integrated energy systems for autonomous operation (independent of the traditional centralized electric power grid) to power a single or multiple essential tribal buildings during emergency situations or for tribal community resilience.

Provide electric power to tribal buildings, which otherwise would be unelectrified.

With funding made available from the Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 budgets, DOE anticipates issuing 10 to 25 awards ranging from $100,000 to $5 million. Applicants may submit more than one application, provided each application is for a distinctively different project and each application addresses only one subtopic area. DOE will accept applications from a consortium of Indian Tribes as long they are submitted by a single Indian Tribe representing the Tribal Consortium.

Between 2010 and 2022, DOE’s Office of Indian Energy invested over $120 million in more than 210 tribal energy projects implemented across the contiguous 48 states and Alaska. The FOA builds on these efforts to maximize the deployment of energy solutions to benefit of American Indians and Alaska Natives and will help build the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to implement them.

Applications are due May 16, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. DOE’s Office of Indian Energy will host an informational webinar on February 28, 2023, to provide interested applicants with more information on the FOA and how to apply.

Find more information about past funding opportunities and learn more about DOE’s Office of Indian Energy.

Courtesy of U.S. DOE.