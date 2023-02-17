The Munro MK_1 Is An All-Electric All-Terrain Workhorse For Farms, Forests, Jobsites, & Beyond

The Munro MK_1 looks like the love child of a classic Ford Bronco and an International Scout, if they conceived under a giant Tesla coil, but this new electric vehicle could be a very practical solution to cleaner transport in heavy industry, agriculture, land management, and more.

Scotland’s Munro Vehicles was founded with the goal of “creating a practical, go anywhere do anything EV for the world’s heaviest industries,” and with the unveiling of its Munro MK_1, an electric all-terrain vehicle with plenty of moxie, the company appears to be well on its way.

Although most EV news these days seems to be about the latest model of electric passenger cars, luxury cars, or SUVs (with the highly awaited segment of electric pickup trucks coming in a close second), some of the more impactful arrivals in electric transport don’t get nearly as much love from the media, perhaps because electric buses and trash trucks and tractors and such don’t seem to have that same sex appeal that a personal vehicle does. But when considering all the working vehicles on the roads all day (and often through the night), from 18-wheelers to commercial trucks and vans, and the fact that most passenger cars are just sitting parked most of the day, we really ought to view commercial vehicles from a climate impact and pollution standpoint, in which case they out-sexy the fastest luxury EV any day of the week.

So with that in mind (and because I’m in the target audience for an EV which is built for some serious working and hauling, and not just a glorified grocery-getter), let’s meet the Munro MK_1. Available in three different versions — Utility, Range, and Performance — ranging from £59,994 (~$72,256) to £83,994 (~$101,162), the MK_1 offers a variety of features sure to suit a number of needs in a workhorse vehicle.

The MK_1 has a huge cargo area and easily removable second row seating to expand that cargo space, plus lockable “Side Saddle Storage” at the front for tools, equipment, toys, or lunch, so it’s not short on internal capacity. It’s also designed and built “with integrated roll protection and falling object protection” and the exterior is painted with “an incredibly high resistance paint” (Upol Raptor® Paint) to withstand being in harsh environments.

The MK_1 also features permanent mechanical four-wheel drive, front and rear rigid beam axles with lockable differential, and has a maximum payload of about 2200 pounds. And with a towing capacity of up to 7700 pounds, this electric all-terrain vehicle could be a serious contender when it comes to hauling materials and equipment to and from jobsites, all in a relatively compact form (at least when compared to some of today’s monster diesel trucks).

The Utility model features a 220kW powertrain and a 61.2kWh battery pack, giving it about 141 miles of range. The Range model uses the same powertrain but has a 82.4kWh battery that is said to give it about 190 miles of range. Finally, the Performance model has a 280kW powertrain with a 82.4kWh battery that is expected to cover about the same amount of miles per charge as the Range model. There are a bunch of other differences between the base models, as well as some optional upgrades that can be built into the vehicle depending on the user’s needs.

“The interior of the MK_1 follows core design principles that reflect the vehicle’s purpose – the need for space, comfort, and practicality. Made to withstand mud, clay, dust, and abrasion – inside and out. The cabin is fully washable, with drain holes in the floor. G4 seat coverings that are durable and easy-clean. Masses of centre console storage, with diverse power options to charge equipment in the field. The rear cargo bay is decked in wood, finished with multi-point tie down rails – giving you a way of securing any cargo no matter the shape or size

“Features include robust Carling Tech switchgear. full LED interior lighting, huge storage cavities in the centre console, wireless charging, household power outlets and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. The MK_1 provides a safe space to work from as well as rest in.”

According to ElectricCarsReport, Munro will be expanding its operations by moving to a purpose-built factory in central Scotland in 2024, and expects to begin producing at least 250 vehicles per year, and eventually scale that up to some 2,500 vehicles per year. There are a lot more technical details in that article, so for those looking to geek out on the nuts and bolts of the MK_1, head over there. Munro is taking reservations now for vehicles to be delivered in 2024, so if you’re interested in picking up one of these rugged EVs, all the details on that can be found at the Munro website.