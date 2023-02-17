Stellantis Jumps Into Wireless EV Charging Ballgame With HEVO

One of the popular new themes in the EV world is to show leadership on wireless charging. Does that mean wireless EV charging is finally really arriving? Or does that just mean EV wireless charging is on the upswing in the current hype cycle?

Well, it’s hard to say. Anyone can make their own guess based on technical matters, efficiency matters, practicality matters, or human nature matters — or something else. Personally, if the cost can become competitive enough, my perspective as a trained sociologist and person who pays attention is: convenience will win. Humans are willing to pay a lot and even, ironically, do a lot for a little extra convenience. In short: We’re lazy.

Stellantis is one of the largest automakers in the world (if you add all of its brands together). Like other large automakers, when it makes a move into new territory, that seems especially noteworthy and potentially important to the sector as a whole. If Stellantis is offering wireless EV charging with its EVs, for example, doesn’t Volkswagen Group need to do the same? The Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance?

In any case, the news today is wireless EV charging company HEVO’s collaboration with Stellantis. The companies will start by implementing Level 2 wireless charging on a Chrysler Pacifica PHEV in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Assuming the demonstration project goes well in 2023, they will move onto 50 kW wireless EV charging, and then offering wireless EV charging to Stellantis EV customers. For now, it’s a partnership to track. I expect we may get an update in 6 months or a year or so.

According to HEVO, “HEVO’s award-winning technology is up to 95% efficient (grid-to-battery) and is compliant with SAE and UL wireless charging standards. Prior to mass adoption, early applications of this technology include logistics and transit fleets, as well as disabled drivers who benefit from accessible and ADA-compliant charging.”