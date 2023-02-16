What Is This New EVgo Advantage Thing?

EVgo has some news. EVgo Advantage is expanding to 22 more states. My first question: what is EVgo Advantage?

EVgo is an EV fast charging network that has been around for several years. EVgo Advantage is a new program or feature that “sends EV drivers instant communications and in-store promotions to use while charging,* delivering more value to customers who shop and charge.” In other words, while charging, you can get some discounts for local shopping. EVgo charging station hosts can choose what they want to offer and the messages to send.

So, there’s a two-fold benefit. The hosts benefit by attracting more customers or more sales, and EV drivers benefit with special discounts or deals. In general, EV drivers already tend to shop where they charge — a 2022 EVgo survey found that 87% of EV drivers shops at local retail outlets while charging. But the potential to increase the amount of shopping must be tempting.

The news this week is that EVgo Advantage is rolling out in 22 more locations. These will be Cumberland Farms and Wawa stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“When EVgo first piloted EVgo Advantage in 2019, we knew it was one more way for us to deliver value to our drivers and site host partners. We’re thrilled to be able to offer EVgo Advantage™ at select Wawa and Cumberland Farms locations along the East Coast to make charging with EVgo even better than before,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo.

EVgo Advantage is now available at charging locations in 8 states.