Attacks On Clean Cars Law Rejected By the Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, VA — Today the Virginia Senate defeated the last of eight bills aimed at repealing the Clean Cars Virginia program. The program set standards for vehicle manufacturers to deliver cars that emit less carbon pollution and smog-forming pollutants, and requires a gradually-rising number of zero-emission electric vehicles be sent to Virginia.

The following is a reaction from Walton Shepherd, Virginia Policy Director at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Virginia’s Clean Cars law — because it guarantees that Virginians can access zero-emission electric cars in the state — safeguards public health, protects the communities most-impacted by vehicle pollution, and tackles climate change. And yet, Governor Youngkin has attacked the law — no matter what harm that causes to ordinary Virginians.

“Thankfully, the Senate did not let the baseless attacks against the Clean Cars law stand, and the last bill died today. The Clean Cars law was enacted by Virginians, for Virginians. It’s common sense: our Clean Cars law ensures all Virginians have cleaner air and stronger pocketbooks.”

Previously reported by Walton Shepherd in an op-ed originally published in the Virginian-Pilot. Courtesy of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), Youngkin’s Attack On Virginia’s Cars Law Threatens Climate Progress

Courtesy of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists.

 
NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.

