1st Virtual Power Plant from SolarEdge Supporting UK Grid

SolarEdge has launched its first “battery virtual power plant” in support of the UK’s national grid. More specifically, it is providing grid support through the National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (“DFS”).

Owners of SolarEdge home batteries are able to participate in the program. They also need to have smart meters, and of course they will be financially compensated for letting their batteries be used for national grid stabilization.

Interestingly, as one aspect of the program, “energy suppliers have been asking participating customers to reduce their electricity consumption during pre-scheduled demand events.”

There are two aspects to the financial incentives. For one, participants can get paid for using their batteries at times the grid benefits from that. Secondly, if they have a smart meter, they can get paid for exporting electricity from their batteries back into the grid. And it’s down to SolarEdge to manage all of that. “SolarEdge’s innovative technology will automatically optimize the battery charge and discharge during each demand event, maximizing homeowners benefits while helping to stabilize the grid.”

“This is a prime example of the transformational impact that battery storage can have in future grid stabilization and how homeowners can play their part,” Meir Adest, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at SolarEdge Technologies, noted. “SolarEdge is dedicated to improving the ways energy is generated, stored and consumed and we believe that advances in solar and storage technologies are key to unlocking value at both the local and grid level. Our innovative technology simplifies the participation in demand response programs in a way that is smarter, more intuitive and more profitable for system owners.”

Featured image courtesy of SolarEdge.