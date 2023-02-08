Ukraine Schools & Hospitals Getting Solar + Storage From “Energy Act For Ukraine Foundation” & Menlo Electric

Sadly, Ukraine is still suffering tremendously from Russia’s ill-fated, cruel, inhumane, and illogical invasion of its borders. The people of Ukraine are still fighting for their own survival as a country, and many have of course died in the fight. They need all the help they can get, including electricity support as Russia has knocked out Ukrainian power plants and and transmission infrastructure.

Along those lines, Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric have teamed up to develop solar + storage for some schools and hospitals. “The cooperation aims at protecting schools and hospitals from power supply interruptions caused by ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” Menlo Electric writes. “Both organizations are looking for partners to contribute to the 100RESforSchools and 50RESforHospitals programs, in which 150 institutions are to be equipped with solar and storage solutions.”

In the first phase, they will be providing solar power plants for 10 facilities, totaling 300 MW of total power capacity. The first of the solar projects was completed in November 2022. “The Foundation’s first project was completed in November 2022 at the Irpin Academic Lyceum ‘Mriya’. For the second site, carried out jointly with Menlo Electric, the Foundation selected Irpin Lyceum No.1 specializing in arts. The school was damaged during the occupation of Irpin city in the spring of 2022, when it became a shelter for pupils, parents, and teachers during the severe shelling of the city. The installation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.”

“Our CSR Energy to Power Your Future charity program with the mission to install free of charge PV installations for institutions that take care of children had 7 installations completed until now. Our cooperation with Energy Act for Ukraine increases that number to 17. We will be donating and delivering 300 kW of photovoltaic components for schools and pediatric hospitals in Ukraine,” says Bartosz Majewski, CEO at Menlo Electric.

Naturally, the organizations — and, at the core, Ukrainians — still need donations. If you would like to be a donor, or a full partner, you can head here: https://www.energyactua.com/donate.