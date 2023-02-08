Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric will donate photovoltaic installations for Ukrainian schools and hospitals

Batteries

Ukraine Schools & Hospitals Getting Solar + Storage From “Energy Act For Ukraine Foundation” & Menlo Electric

Published

Sadly, Ukraine is still suffering tremendously from Russia’s ill-fated, cruel, inhumane, and illogical invasion of its borders. The people of Ukraine are still fighting for their own survival as a country, and many have of course died in the fight. They need all the help they can get, including electricity support as Russia has knocked out Ukrainian power plants and and transmission infrastructure.

Along those lines, Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric have teamed up to develop solar + storage for some schools and hospitals. “The cooperation aims at protecting schools and hospitals from power supply interruptions caused by ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure,” Menlo Electric writes. “Both organizations are looking for partners to contribute to the 100RESforSchools and 50RESforHospitals programs, in which 150 institutions are to be equipped with solar and storage solutions.”

In the first phase, they will be providing solar power plants for 10 facilities, totaling 300 MW of total power capacity. The first of the solar projects was completed in November 2022. “The Foundation’s first project was completed in November 2022 at the Irpin Academic Lyceum ‘Mriya’. For the second site, carried out jointly with Menlo Electric, the Foundation selected Irpin Lyceum No.1 specializing in arts. The school was damaged during the occupation of Irpin city in the spring of 2022, when it became a shelter for pupils, parents, and teachers during the severe shelling of the city. The installation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.”

“Our CSR Energy to Power Your Future charity program with the mission to install free of charge PV installations for institutions that take care of children had 7 installations completed until now. Our cooperation with Energy Act for Ukraine increases that number to 17. We will be donating and delivering 300 kW of photovoltaic components for schools and pediatric hospitals in Ukraine,” says Bartosz Majewski, CEO at Menlo Electric.

Naturally, the organizations — and, at the core, Ukrainians — still need donations. If you would like to be a donor, or a full partner, you can head here: https://www.energyactua.com/donate.

 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

drones draganfly ukraine war agriculture solar wind drones draganfly ukraine war agriculture solar wind

Agriculture

The Transformative Power Of Drones Has Only Just Begun

Drones are changing the ground under our feet. Their game-changing use in warfare has been highlighted by Russia’s murderous invasion of Ukraine, but they...

January 29, 2023

Clean Power

Ukraine Gets Support From CleanTechnica — How About Some More?

Ukraine, despite some hardcore propaganda to the contrary, is still in need of our support. How that is turning into a political splitting point...

January 5, 2023
green hydrogen baltic sea eu russia green hydrogen baltic sea eu russia

Clean Power

Russia Whiffs On Baltic Green Hydrogen Opportunity (Shocker!)

Six EU states join up to harvest green hydrogen from the Baltic Sea and transport it to industrial clusters in the Baltic region and...

December 17, 2022
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

Reminder: You Can Donate Solar Panels To Ukraine

There’s news week after week, or day after day, lately regarding Ukrainians not having electricity due to Russia bombing the country’s power infrastructure. To...

November 25, 2022

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.