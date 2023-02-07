XPeng Enters 4 European Countries

One of the most exciting car companies in the world — from my perspective — is the Chinese “smart EV” startup XPeng. It’s been around for a few years, so it may seem like a veteran in some regards in this fast-growing and fast-changing market, but it’s very much a nascent company trying to scale up demand and supply at the same time. Early on, XPeng decided to go beyond its safe, huge home market of China and become a notable global force in the EV revolution. Now those plans are beginning to come to fruition.

The latest news from XPeng is that it is now selling two of its models in Europe! The XPeng G9 SUV and the XPeng P7 sedan can now be ordered in the countries of Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. These are a few of the hottest EV markets in the world.

The G9 and P7 are stunning electric vehicles with top-notch infotainment and connectivity. They have a high level of refinement combined with an innovative edge. European buyers should love them. “XPENG G9 and P7 bring a combination of superior styling, quality, performance and comfort, exemplifying our market-leading technology and innovation. Today also represents a significant milestone as we build our presence in Europe. We believe both vehicles deliver a new level of sophistication and a people-first mobility experience, and will be the electric vehicles of choice for many European customers,” said Brian Gu, Vice Chair and President of XPENG.

As far as specs go, these vehicles have all you need, and a bit more. The G9 has:

300 kW ultrafast charging (which can add 100 km of range in just 5 minutes)

Up to 570 km of range (WLTP) from its 98 kWh battery

0–100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds (from up to 551 hp and 717 Nm of torque).

The new and improved P7 comes with:

175 kW max charging, pushing the battery from 10% state of charge to 80% in just 29 minutes

Up to 576 km of range (WLTP) on a full charge

0–100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds.

Furthermore, “XPENG G9 and P7 are both engineered to meet E-NCAP five-star safety standards and stringent EU WVTA vehicle certification.”

Pricing guidance is as follows:

You can get all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive versions of these vehicles in Europe, depending on your preferences.

As far as charging goes, XPeng collaborated with major charging company leaders Plugsurfing and Shell Recharge to provide their drivers with access to more than 400,000 public charging points throughout Europe. Furthermore, “With its new models, XPENG will provide third party home charger and installation services together with local partners, to offer customers a seamless easy charging experience.”

These XPeng models are packed with various luxury and premium features, from heated steering wheels to ventilated seats to the “Hey, XPENG” voice assistant.

They also come with XPILOT, XPeng’s proprietary ADAS features. From my experience and assessment, these are second to none, but their application in Europe may be a bit behind what is possible in China. “These functions are supported by 29 sensors including high-definition millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, surround view and high perception cameras, enabling the vehicles to safely tackle multiple driving scenarios.”

More details can be found here. Or on the newly dedicated webpages for these new markets:

The P7 deliveries will begin in June 2023, and the G9 deliveries will begin in September.