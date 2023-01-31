Monthly Plug-In EV Sales In The US Exceeded 7% Of All New Light-Duty Vehicle Sales For The First Time In September 2022

Monthly sales of new plug-in electric vehicles (PEV), including all-electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), reached 7.4% of all light-duty sales in September 2022, exceeding a 7% share for the first time. Of these, 6.2% were EVs and 1.2% were PHEVs. From the introduction of mass-market PEVs in 2010, it took about a decade for monthly sales of PEVs to routinely exceed a 2% share of all light-duty vehicle sales. That share then more than tripled in just two years to over 7%.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light-Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, December 2022.

