Monthly New PEV sales by Model Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Monthly sales data for electric vehicles Source: Argonne National Laboratory,

Monthly Plug-In EV Sales In The US Exceeded 7% Of All New Light-Duty Vehicle Sales For The First Time In September 2022

Monthly sales of new plug-in electric vehicles (PEV), including all-electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), reached 7.4% of all light-duty sales in September 2022, exceeding a 7% share for the first time. Of these, 6.2% were EVs and 1.2% were PHEVs. From the introduction of mass-market PEVs in 2010, it took about a decade for monthly sales of PEVs to routinely exceed a 2% share of all light-duty vehicle sales. That share then more than tripled in just two years to over 7%.

Vehicle Technologies Office FOTW #1275, January 30, 2023

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light-Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Updates, December 2022.

U.S, Cumulative Plug-In Vehicles Sales Source: Argonne National Laboratory

PEV Sales Share Source: Argonne National Laboratory

Courtesy of Energy.gov

Electric Vehicles & Hybrids Surpass 10% Of U.S. Light-Duty Vehicle Sales

Electric Vehicle Battery Pack Costs In 2022 Are Nearly 90% Lower Than In 2008

 
 
 
The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

