BMW iX Introduction

The BMW iX got the introduction as the iX to tell the world BMW’s serious in making real BEVs for its best selling SUV models. Now there is an iX1 and an iX3 that are not really freshly designed fully electric models. The iX is a blank sheet design, but by its outside size, it is an iX6 model, and its wheelbase suggests it’s an iX7, as does its internal space. That is what you should think about when seeing the iX. It is BMW’s top-of-the-line SUV. It is not a 7-seater like the EQS SUV, but a great competitor to the EQE SUV.

Birth of the BEV

This model was shown for a few years as the BMW iNext concept car/prototype at motor shows. It is the same futuristic design philosophy we saw in the i3. It is the future of BMW — at least, if customers like it.

The optional large, glass sunroof can change shade with an electro-chromatic technology. For details on this, ask someone who understands these technologies.

Contrary to most BMW models, there is only a fully electric version of the iX. No petrol, diesel, HEV, or PHEV powertrains will be available. The “whatever you like” powertrain policy by BMW sounds great, but it produces models with lots of compromises. In the end, a dedicated design costs less to produce and is often better. On the other hand, BMW engineers are brilliant enough (and BMW models are expensive enough) to overcome those disadvantages.

Specs at EV-Database.org:

Battery: 71 kWh, with about 237 miles of range.

Battery: 105.2 kWh, with about 314/301 miles of range.

Motor: 240 kW and 630 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive.

Motor: 385 kW and 765 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive.

Motor: 455 kW and 1100 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive.

Charging: 148 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

Euro NCAP: 5 stars (*****)

Length * Width * Height: 195” * 77.4” * 66.7”

Prices range from €85,000 to €136,000 (including ~20% sales tax and all delivery and registration costs)

Top speed: 200 km/h (124 mph) or 250 km/h (155 mph)

Driving Machine

Here, relevant again, is what I wrote about driving with the BMW i4:

The slogan of the BMW brand has been “Freude im Fahren,” freely translated as “kick-ass driving.” That is what this brand offers its customers. To experience it with the i4, you have to visit at least the stretches of the German Autobahn without a speed limit, but preferably the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Even better would be the crossing of the Sankt Gotthard Pass, conquering the Devil’s Bridges along the way. I did it once and it is not on my bucket list to do it again.

I absolutely believe the BMW engineers succeeded in doing this, making the i4 an exhilarating pleasure for those attracted to it.

The iX, being an SUV with a less optimal body shape for adventurous driving, will not be as superb in driving a challenging parcourse. Nonetheless, it is still well beyond the reaches I am willing to explore.

Usability

This is a gigantic SUV. What do you think the usability is? You can move your kids to college, move them to their home after college graduation, take them and their friends for spring brake to a place where they are less prone to cause problems, etc.

You can also move your in-laws into a nursing home when the time is ready. It has the same versatility as a van or a pickup truck — only much better looking.

All images courtesy of BMW.