Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model Y interior. Photo by Zach Shahan | CleanTechnica.

Cars

Tesla Bull: Price Cuts May Prove “Competitive Advantage”

Published

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular among buyers, and for most, Tesla will be the obvious first name to come to mind on the subject. And while recent price cuts may cause some concern for bearish investors, others think that they could help woo buyers and prove Tesla’s competitive advantage.

Tesla’s price cuts may actually prove the company’s competitive advantage, rather than losing its pricing power — at least according to The Motley Fool’s Dan Caplinger. The claim comes amidst many critics pointing to weakening demand for Tesla’s EVs in the U.S. and European markets, though there could be more to the story per Caplinger’s point of view.

The announcement of the Model 3 and Model Y price cuts initially resulted in a sharp drop in price for Tesla’s shares, causing even more concerns for bearish Tesla investors. In addition to the U.S. and European markets, Tesla also cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan and Australia, and some investors have since begun asking if this was a particularly unusual decline.

Still, Tesla’s increased production capacity could play a role in future growth, and bullish investors and analysts think the declines are consistent with the automaker’s long-term strategy. One such bullish analyst includes Caplinger, who is quick to note that the added efficiency of new and coming gigafactories will soon benefit Tesla in an increasingly competitive industry.

“As production capacity has increased, Tesla arguably should be able to reap efficiencies of scale that make it more competitive against rivals,” Caplinger wrote. “Indeed, Tesla pointed to moderating cost inflation as one factor in the price cuts. Passing on the impact of lower expenses to customers is a common way for an industry leader to demonstrate a competitive advantage.”

Tesla primarily cited moderating cost inflation as a factor to the price cuts, though it could also be related to the recently enacted tax credit update. Some of Tesla’s Model 3 and Y units were previously ineligible for the federal EV tax credit, worth $7,500, due to being priced out of the eligible range. With the recent price cuts, some of Tesla’s Model Y units have gained eligibility.

It’s impossible to predict what may happen to Tesla’s stock, but the news comes as increasing competition enters the still-niche EV market. Legacy automakers are beginning to ramp-up their construction plans for EV and battery production, and Tesla will be likely to face a shifting automotive landscape in the coming years.

Originally posted on EVANNEXWritten by Peter McGuthrie.

Related Story: Tesla Could Be The Top US Vehicle Seller By The End Of Next Year

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Aptera Responds To Customer Feedback, Makes DCFC Standard On All Vehicles

A few days ago, Aptera revealed the details for its Launch Edition vehicle. I won’t go into the full details here, but I wrote...

1 hour ago

Cars

Performance Expert Explains Why Tesla Is So Special

Ian Pyka is obsessed with achieving high performance in every facet of his life. A two-sport collegiate athlete (football and track & field) and...

12 hours ago
Tesla Model X red white and blue Tesla Model X red white and blue

Clean Transport

Tesla May Benefit From US Economy “Soft Landing,” Goldman Sachs Reports

As the Federal Reserve hopes to engineer a “soft landing,” effectively steering the economy clear of recession while reducing inflation, companies like Tesla could...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla’s Huge Expansion Plans At Giga Texas

Tesla has been looking to expand Gigafactory Texas since its opening, but the scope of the electric vehicle automaker’s plans hasn’t been exactly clear....

3 days ago

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.