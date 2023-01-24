Connect with us

Voyageurs National Park, Kabetogama, MN, USA. Photo by Tim Umphreys on Unsplash.

Climate Change

Beaver Dams Could Help Alleviate Drought

Montanans are working to alleviate the impact of the region’s climate-fueled drought by building faux beaver dams, and they’re hoping to attract beavers back to the region in the process, Yale Climate Connections reports. European colonizers wiped out local beaver populations. Now, the Big Hole Watershed Committee is building replica beaver dams to slow runoff-fed streams and hold moisture in the soil. The group is hoping the dams attract beavers [which this writer’s child would insist on pointing out are the largest member of the rodent family in North America — Ed.] back to the area. “Eventually the beaver will find that place and take over what we’ve started,” says Pedro Marques of BHWC. “That’s really the end goal.”

Source: Yale Climate Connections; Climate Signals background: Western megadrought

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

Related story: Hydropower — Retrofitting Untapped Dams To Do More

Featured photo by Tim Umphreys on Unsplash

 
 
 
