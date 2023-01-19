PopGel Rolls Out A Plastic-Free Dental Care System

The folks over at Poppits had it with the wasteful use of plastics and took it upon themselves to build the solution. They took aim at the plastics we all touch and use on a daily basis to maintain good dental hygiene. To solve the problem, they built PopGel, a complete dental care system that ditches plastic in favor of more recyclable materials.

The core of the PopGel system is a new approach to toothpaste packaging that introduces what they believe are the first 100% plastic-free toothpaste products. Instead of traditional plastic tubes, the folks at Poppits put their dental cleaning goop in a fully recylable aluminum tube sealed off a slick recyclable black aluminum lid. Using metal for the tubes is not unheard of, with products like pureed foods and medical creams utilizing metal tubes but it is less common in the world of toothpaste.

Toothpaste isn’t the most exciting or revolutionary product on the market, but the work being done at Poppits is one step forward in eliminating disposable plastics from our daily lives and that’s important. Every journey towards more sustainable living starts with a single step and PopGel toothpaste tubes give consumers one more option along the way.

Their toothpaste is offered in three different products including Cucumber Spearmint Whitening, Peppermint Super Whitening and Mild Mint Sensitive. The toothpaste was crafted by dentists and packaged in bold, stand out colors that aren’t shy about their bold plans to mix up your daily routine.

Plastic free toothpaste is an important milestone in eliminating plastics from our daily lives but it is merely the first step in their plan to take over the world…of sustainable dental hygiene. “We are excited to announce that we have completed the first phase of our journey with PopGel,” Wayne Solan, Founder & Inventor of Poppits LLC said. “The world’s first 100% plastic-free toothpaste tubes which will help to reduce the 1.5 billion plastic toothpaste tubes that end up in landfills and oceans every year.”

Sustainable toothpaste tubes are an important step, but the mad scientists at Poppits initially launched the company to disrupt dental care with a new approach to toothpaste by packaging it in pods. They have been hard at work on bringing their vision for toothpaste pods to market for 6 years now and are still just as passionate about them.

With pods, they hope to ditch the gunky mess that toothpaste has been for most of our lifetimes in favor of a single pod that dissolves in your mouth. This approach gets rid of the mess, optimizes the amount needed for each brushing and makes it easier to eliminate plastic from the daily dental routine. “This will take the delivery system to the next level and will be truly revolutionary,” Solan said of the next generation product.

Importantly, eliminating the goopy part of toothpaste means no contamination of a tube, enabling easy recyclability of their next generation product. The plan was to launch the pods first, but that plan clearly proved more difficult than initially estimated. Making progress is rarely easy but it is exciting to see Poppits move forward with PopGel and their other plastic-free dental care products.

They also offer an eco-friendly bamboo toothbrush for $6 and plastic-free corn fiber dental floss for $6 that comes in a beautiful little glass bottle. Check out their products via the links above to learn more or to order some of their sustainably minded products for yourself.

Disclaimer: Poppits sent over their dental care system to the author for the purposes of this review.