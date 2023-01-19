Nissan Pushes The Ariya To The Limits, Gets Decent e-POWER Series Hybrid Sales

In some recent press releases, Nissan shared some punishing testing and challenges it has put the Ariya through. While probably not directly related, the company also got some great sales results from some of its other electrified models.

Nissan’s Punishing Testing For The Ariya

Over the course of three years, Nissan has rigorously tested the Ariya to ensure customer satisfaction and reliability. With its relentless durability tests, Nissan says it hopes to guarantee a peaceful experience at every turn. With the Ariya’s 5,000-parameter performance test, each step was carefully crafted to guarantee the all-electric coupé-crossover could meet any weather conditions around the world.

With over a decade of experience and customer data from the LEAF, Nissan used its expertise to evaluate vehicle usage in different markets to find ways for testing the Ariya. To replicate difficult terrains and conditions, team members put this car through rigorous tests in real-world scenarios allowing them to assess it properly. Thanks to these thorough evaluations, we can now enjoy driving an incredibly durable electric vehicle that is ready for any situation.

Nissan’s Tochigi test course in Japan is overseen by a highly skilled team of over 500 professionals and accounts for both daytime and night-time scenarios that drivers may experience. This extensive testing guarantees an incredible electric car experience without any sacrifice on performance. Nissan stands firmly behind its products, ensuring quality rides every time you get behind the wheel.

Real World Testing From Pole to Pole

In another press release, Nissan wanted to prove to the media (and our readers) that it doesn’t just test its vehicles on controlled tracks. It has also been preparing the Ariya for an even tougher test in environments that you can’t find on a track.

In February, the modified Ariya e-4ORCE is to be unveiled — an electric vehicle that will traverse a remarkable 27,000 km in some of the most demanding climates. Chris and Julie Ramsey are at the helm for this extraordinary expedition; an experience they won’t soon forget as it marks history’s first adventure of its kind.

“Daring to do what others don’t, Nissan and the team of extreme pioneers at Pole to Pole are pushing the limits of electric mobility, accelerating towards a cleaner, safer, more inclusive world. In undertaking and completing this ambitious expedition, we hope to reach and inspire action in others all around the world, demonstrating the prowess of electric vehicles and speeding up adoption as part of the solution to reducing global emissions,” says Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President Product and Services Planning.

To prepare for the unforgiving environment of the Arctic and Antarctic, Ramsey’s expedition vehicle — a Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE — is being specially outfitted with exquisite features. The additions include an elevated suspension system, protruding wheel arches to fit large tires, and additional body kit protection against some of nature’s toughest elements. With this setup, Ramsey will be ready to conquer these harshest environments in comfort and security.

The daring mission will speak to the superior capabilities of e-4ORCE, Nissan’s most advanced all-wheel control system. Designed with a careful balance between power and precision, Ariya’s e-4ORCE maximizes stability by intelligently distributing power output and braking performance for an enjoyable ride experience each time. As one of its kind, the Ariya is guaranteed to be your ideal companion when it comes to extreme driving conditions thanks to its formidable drivetrain and cutting edge connectivity technology.

In order to reduce carbon emissions and empower mobility, Nissan is inspired to take action towards its long-term vision of EV adoption with Nissan Ambition 2030. Join them on an incredible journey with the Pole to Pole team as they raise awareness for our planet’s Climate Crisis and demonstrate how electric vehicles can make a difference by following them on YouTube.

Good Sales in Japan For A Unique Hybrid

In one last bit of Nissan news, we’ve also heard that it is getting great sales for some unique vehicles in Japan. According to a Japanese-market press release, the company’s Note and Note Aura vehicles got the #1 spot for electrified vehicles sales in the country.

Unlike most hybrids on the market, the Note is a lot more like an EV. The electric motor that pushes the vehicle along Japanese streets is pretty similar to that of the LEAF, but it’s equipped with a much smaller battery pack. The pack is, in turn, fed by a highly efficient three-cylinder gasoline engine that always turns at its ideal RPM and never provides direct mechanical power to the wheels.

In other words, it’s a series hybrid instead of a parallel hybrid, and unlike the LEAF, it’s available in all-wheel drive.

Sadly, though, it’s not available in the United States market. While we’d prefer an EV, it still would be nice to offer vehicles for the EV-hesitant to get 80 MPG instead of the average of 25 MPG they’re often getting today.

Nissan Seems To Have A Fighting Chance As the EV Transition Unfolds

Unlike the other Japanese automakers, Nissan has been involved with EVs a lot earlier. Not only did it beat Tesla and the others to the electric family car market with the first-generation LEAF, but Nissan has kept that car in production (even if the second generation should have gotten active cooling). Now, it is making a more globally-compatible Ariya, and is expanding its hybrid offerings in EV-skeptical Japan.

While we’d like to see Nissan offer more EVs than the LEAF and the Ariya, it seems to be doing better than other Japanese companies like Toyota, Subaru, and Mitsubishi when it comes to EV offerings that will only become more important in the United States and Europe. Honda is also behind it, but has decided to partner with GM to offer a variant of the Equinox EV, so it is still somewhat in the game, too.

While Nissan could be doing a lot better, and be in a position like GM or Ford, it is still in the game enough that it is a viable contender at this point, which is a good thing for the overall EV market.

