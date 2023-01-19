Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Riding Citi Bike on the NYC greenway. Photo by CleanTechnica.

Fossil Fuels

New York City Votes to “Skip the Stuff” in Take-Out Orders

“Billions of pounds of plastic cover 40% of our ocean surfaces and we contribute to that,” said Council Member Erik Bottcher. “That’s why I’m so proud to be a prime cosponsor of the Skip the Stuff Legislation. Thanks to Chair Velázquez for sponsoring this bill and holding this important hearing. I’m also grateful to the amazing advocates and organizations like Reusable NYC who work on this issue every single day.”

Published

NEW YORK, NY — The New York City Council voted (43–7) today in favor of the “Skip the Stuff” bill (Intro 0559), which would prohibit takeout and delivery services from providing plastic utensils, condiments, or napkins unless explicitly requested by the customer. The bill’s Prime Sponsor is Council Member Marjorie Velazquez and Co-Prime Sponsor is Council Member Erik Bottcher.

The following is a reaction from Eric A. Goldstein, Senior Attorney and NYC Environment Director at NRDC:

“The bill is a big victory because it will result in the reduction of single-use throw-away plastics which are manufactured from climate-destroying fossil fuels. It’s also going to save restaurants money on unnecessary single-use materials.”

Vegan Restaurants uses only recycled paper — No Plastics, Image courtesy of Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica

Raine Manley, Reusable NYC coalition member and Regional Digital Campaign Director at NRDC, added:

“About 20,000 tons of unrecyclable plastic foodware is discarded annually in NYC, ending up in environmentally problematic landfills and incinerators. When signed into law by Mayor Adams, this legislation will mean no more unwanted plastic forks, stacks of napkins, and ketchup packets piling up in kitchen drawers of New Yorkers across the city.”

Courtesy of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

Related Story: FedEx Expands Electric Cart Routes In New York City

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

NRDC is the nation's most effective environmental action group, combining the grassroots power of 1.3 million members and online activists with the courtroom clout and expertise of more than 350 lawyers, scientists, and other professionals.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

geothermal energy fire of love volcanoes geothermal energy fire of love volcanoes

Clean Power

Geothermal Energy & Love In The Mouth Of The Dragon

Fire of Love explores the infinite power of geothermal energy through the lens of two 20th-century volcano scientists who plied their trade without the...

5 days ago

Cars

NYC Set to Add 900 EVs to City Fleet

New York City (NYC) recently announced plans to replace some 900 internal combustion vehicles with all-new, clean-running EVs!

January 11, 2023

Clean Transport

FedEx Expands Electric Cart Routes in New York City

When we talk about the “last mile” in delivery, there’s a part of that last mile that we often leave out: the last few...

December 29, 2022
Ford BlueOval SK Battery Park Ford BlueOval SK Battery Park

Batteries

Record Year for Electric Vehicle Battery Supply Chains

This Blog is part of NRDC’s Year-End Series Reviewing 2022 Climate & Clean Energy Developments

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.