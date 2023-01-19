New York City Votes to “Skip the Stuff” in Take-Out Orders

NEW YORK, NY — The New York City Council voted (43–7) today in favor of the “Skip the Stuff” bill (Intro 0559), which would prohibit takeout and delivery services from providing plastic utensils, condiments, or napkins unless explicitly requested by the customer. The bill’s Prime Sponsor is Council Member Marjorie Velazquez and Co-Prime Sponsor is Council Member Erik Bottcher.

The following is a reaction from Eric A. Goldstein, Senior Attorney and NYC Environment Director at NRDC:

“The bill is a big victory because it will result in the reduction of single-use throw-away plastics which are manufactured from climate-destroying fossil fuels. It’s also going to save restaurants money on unnecessary single-use materials.”

Raine Manley, Reusable NYC coalition member and Regional Digital Campaign Director at NRDC, added:

“About 20,000 tons of unrecyclable plastic foodware is discarded annually in NYC, ending up in environmentally problematic landfills and incinerators. When signed into law by Mayor Adams, this legislation will mean no more unwanted plastic forks, stacks of napkins, and ketchup packets piling up in kitchen drawers of New Yorkers across the city.”

Courtesy of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

