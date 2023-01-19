Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 Wins Two Awards, Shows Up In Vegas In Robotaxi Form

In some recent press releases, Hyundai showed off a robotaxi version of the Ioniq 5 and bragged about an award the vehicle won.

The Ioniq 5 Robotaxi

At the beginning of this month, Hyundai Motor Company unveiled a promotional video for their upcoming IONIQ 5 robotaxi launch in partnership with leading autonomous driving joint venture Motional.

In 2020, Motional was established as an innovative driverless technology venture with the intention of developing autonomous vehicles (AVs) that are safe and accessible. This joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group — a leading provider in intelligent mobility solutions — and Aptiv — a distinguished global company producing greener, safer connected technologies to foster sustainable transportation — is advancing AVs for ride-hail applications up to SAE Level 4.

The campaign video showcases the IONIQ 5 robotaxi’s Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities and safety functions, set to launch in Las Vegas — home of the world-renowned tech event CES — by late 2023. Las Vegas has been dubbed the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” welcoming an average of 42.5 million guests to its city limits each year — even before the pandemic! Travelers often rely on taxis and ride-hailing services while they’re there, so it’s no wonder why IONIQ 5 robotaxis are becoming a popular way for visitors to get around safely and securely.

This campaign video showcases how this iconic tourist hotspot provides a multitude of diverse opportunities for robotaxis to collect data through the exploration of exceptional “edge case” scenarios.

The IONIQ 5 robotaxi is a marvel, equipped with over 30 advanced sensors and an onboard computing system capable of navigating through peculiar circumstances. Everything from stretch limousines to billboard trucks and people in strange costumes are no match for the system as it exhibits flawless driving abilities like a professional chauffeur within even the most crowded hotel driveways.

In addition to its launch in Vegas, the IONIQ 5 robotaxi will be distributed throughout Los Angeles and other prominent cities around the world. It is currently undergoing an intensive training program that includes navigating Boston’s winding roads, San Diego’s light rail service and bike lanes, as well as Singapore’s left-side traffic. So get ready — this innovative technology won’t stay exclusive for long.

Incorporating an expansive suite of sensors and software, autonomous EVs guarantee a safe journey for all passengers. Moreover, these innovative vehicles also offer immense environmental advantages in comparison to traditional cars by releasing zero tailpipe emissions. Take the IONIQ 5 robotaxi as an example — it offers sustainable mobility that is both eco-friendly and reliable.

By May 2022, Hyundai Motor had successfully launched its global manifesto campaign to offer the public a unique chance to experience its IONIQ 5 robotaxi. This cutting-edge invention is more than just an automobile without a human driver; it’s “Progress for Humanity.” This technology has been crafted with humanity in mind and seeks to provide individuals with transport solutions that are both efficient and reliable.

Ioniq 5 Wins Two Big Awards

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been recognized for its excellence yet again, this time with the esteemed “Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV of 2023” award. Edmunds’ evaluation included mainstream, luxury, and performance electric SUVs across all segments; in comparison to these other categories, it was clear that the IONIQ 5 encompassed top qualities such as comfortability and convenience while maintaining a competitive price point relative to others in its market segment.

“It’s hard to think of another vehicle of any description that blends step-ahead design and real-world versatility to such brilliant effect,” said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds’ editor-in-chief. “Spacious, comfortable, fun to drive and dripping with desirable tech, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is the epitome of what an electric SUV should be.”

Edmunds expert ratings and rankings of vehicles take into consideration a variety of factors, such as:

Driving: Acceleration, braking, steering, handling, and drivability

Comfort: Seat comfort, ride comfort, climate control, noise/vibration

Interior: Ease of use, getting in/out, driving position, roominess, visibility

Tech: Audio and navigation, device integration, voice controls, mobile web (as applicable) and driver aids (as applicable)

Storage: Cargo space, small item storage, car seat accommodation, hauling/towing (as applicable to SUVs and/or trucks)

Economy: EPA Fuel Economy ratings plus Edmunds’ independent testing. For EVs: EPA and Edmunds’ EV Range Test results

Good Value: Build quality, cost, warranty, ownership benefits

Wildcard: Subjective scores awarding extra points for vehicles that offer a uniquely compelling design, are fun to drive and have a unique personality, and/or provide intangible value

“IONIQ 5 continues to win awards from the most credible media outlets, and we couldn’t be more proud to receive this award from Edmunds,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “When shoppers visit Edmunds, they are going to discover the IONIQ 5’s outstanding range, retro design, and ultra-fast charging speed.”

Just the day before, the Ioniq 5 won the Car and Driver 10 Best Trucks and SUVs Award.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been awarded a prestigious spot on Car and Driver’s 10 Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2023, recognizing it as one of the best trucks, crossovers, and sport-utility vehicles. This accolade adds to an expansive array of awards that have already been bestowed upon this vehicle — including Car and Driver‘s 2022 EV of the Year.

“We are honored that the IONIQ 5 received a spot on Car and Driver’s 10Best List,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “Its impressive range, sleek design, relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging capabilities have sustained the IONIQ 5’s momentum as a segment-leading vehicle and one of the most-awarded EVs on the market.”

In selecting the IONIQ 5 above the rest, Car and Driver said:

“Much of what makes the IONIQ 5 — Car and Driver’s 2022 EV of the Year — such a standout SUV stems from the fact that Hyundai developed it as a dedicated battery-electric vehicle. Built on the automaker’s EV-specific E-GMP platform, all IONIQ 5 models come with an 800-volt electrical system that allows it to fast-charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.”

“We’ve also found each IONIQ 5 trim level to be a joy to drive, offering quick acceleration and agile handling. The interior is vast thanks to the underfloor position of its battery pack, its compact electric motors, and its four wheels being pushed to the far corners of its body. Hyundai further enhances the cabin’s spacious feel through large windows and an open and flat front floor. Yet, the IONIQ 5’s true pièce de résistance is arguably its retro-futuristic looks. It’s the sort of distinct design that makes even non-enthusiasts enthusiastic about this EV.”

Featured image provided by Hyundai.