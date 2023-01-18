CleanTechnica Tested: The Lectric XP Lite Electric Bike

Electric bikes are a dime a dozen these days, so it’s rare to find one that stands out from the pack. When I first saw the Lectric XP Lite, it was clear that it was different from the pack in a few key ways.

On the surface, the Lectric XP Lite e-bike looks like the BMX bikes many kids grew up riding, with its 20-inch wheels and classic handlebar setup. Digging deeper, Lectric’s DNA is evident with the oversized folding frame and the handlebars that fold down. This makes it easier and cheaper to ship to customers and lets people store and transport them more easily.

As the name implies, the Lectric XP Lite is also a lighter weight bike at just 46 pounds. In a world where most e-bikes tip the scales at 65 pounds or more, the XP Lite definitely earns its name. The name also implies a simpler, more basic version of Lectric’s stable of electric vehicles and while that’s certainly true in some respects, it doesn’t come with as much compromise as you might expect.

To keep the mechanical drivetrain of the vehicle simple-stupid like the BMX bikes it took its inspiration from, it boasts a single speed drivetrain. That means no gears, no derailleurs, and a very simplistic layout that makes it a joy to ride. It’s perfect for cruising around town, riding to school and back, or riding to work and back.

It is clearly not going to be the first choice for long distance rides or for loading up with gear for a bike-packing trip, though I’m sure it could handle these as well if it had to. When presented with steeper terrain or tired legs, the motor can step in to fill in the gaps ensuring a seamless pleasurable ride in just about any circumstance. Compared to the 7-speed drivetrain on Lectric eBikes’ signature XP 3.0, you do lose the ability to adjust the mechanical gearing to adjust for terrain. Lectric selected a single gear that is well suited to most pedaling tasks on flatter terrain, relying on the peppy rear motor to make up for any variances in leg power and terrain.

The rear motor is definitely the star of the show on the XP Lite. It cranks out 350 watts of power on average, which is fine. But the secret to this whole package is the motor’s peak power output, which blasts out of the gate at 720 watts. In real terms, those figures translate to a motor that lives in a compact, lightweight package and can run efficiently at average output for long periods of time.

The lower average power output rating maximizes the range you can extract from the 10.4Ah frame-integrated battery, which is ideal for a compact bike like the XP Lite. On the other hand, the peak power of this motor means it has enough punch to lug larger loads — like my oversized, couch-contoured frame — up steeper inclines or at a faster clip than could otherwise be achieved.

Our testing grounds in Ventura, California, boast some extremely steep hills, and we absolutely abused the XP Lite. The ultimate test of its capability is a steep 800 ft elevation gain in a very short 0.8-mile distance. The XP Lite’s motor took care of the incline and was able to help me up the hill with its single speed gearing, albeit with a bit of carving back and forth.

In the world of e-bikes and especially budget e-bikes, the XP Lite is a standout. It only weighs 46 lb, making it a very manageable weight for humans young and old. It is budget priced at $799, making it the best bargain around in the world of e-bikes. For those on a budget and those just looking for a bit more activity in their daily routines, it is an extremely affordable electric vehicle to encourage couch-bound teenagers to get out and explore the world around them. Similarly, it is an extremely affordable way for those of us who are not as active as we want to be to get a workout on the way to the grocery store.

Electric bikes have revolutionized cycling and opened up the possibility of riding around in the world on two wheels to millions more than could otherwise use them in a purely manual cycling world. They open up the possibility of longer ranges, heavier loads, shorter commute times, and put simply, more enjoyment than traditional bikes allow. At $799, the XP Lite cracks open the world of e-bikes to even more users.

The XP Lite is right on trend with Lectric eBikes’ mission of putting its two-wheeled electric vehicles into the hands of as many people as possible. Its big brother, the Lectric XP 3.0, continues to be one of the best values in the e-bike space and the XP Lite follows this family trend by blasting the price down even further. Simply said, the Lectric eBikes XP Lite is the hands-down winner when it comes to delivering the maximum value at this price.

The bike itself is imported, as the vast majority of e-bikes are. Lectric eBikes also sets itself apart by providing local support from its massive team of Phoenix, Arizona-based support staff who can help with just about any need under the sun. It’s a brilliant pairing that has already introduced hundreds of thousands of people to e-bikes. At its current clip, Lectric eBikes seems to be on track to head right on up into the stratosphere as it sets its sights on hitting the milestone of one million e-bikes sold sometime in the next few years.

To learn more about the Lectric XP Lite or to purchase one for yourself head over to the official website.

Disclaimer: Lectric eBikes provided the XP Lite to the author for the purposes of this review.