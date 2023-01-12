Connect with us

Volkswagen ID.4 on European road trip
Volkswagen ID.4 on road trip. Photo courtesy of WysokieNapiecie.pl

Cars

Volkswagen Group Sold 572,100 Fully Electric Vehicles in 2022

Published

Volkswagen Group has big ambitions of becoming the top selling electric vehicle producer in the world. But the good news is that it’s sprinting toward that goal, and it’s already #1 in Europe and #4 in the USA. China’s the largest BEV market in the world — larger than the rest of the world combined — and Volkswagen Group doesn’t have a great BEV track record there, but it is improving rapidly.

Across the world, Volkswagen Group delivered 572,100 fully electric vehicles in 2022, up 26% from 452,800 in 2021.

Its Chinese BEV sales increased 68% in 2022.

The share of Volkswagen Group’s worldwide sales that were BEVs was 6.9% in 2022, up from 5.1% of the OEM’s sales in 2022. And 5.1% was already up significantly from the 2.5% of 2020.

“In the course of 2022, additional sites in Emden, Hanover and Chattanooga started to produce BEVs,” Volkswagen Group writes. “This year, the Group headquarters in Wolfsburg will follow. Therefore, the Group aims to reach a level of BEV deliveries of around 11 percent in 2023. This will be the base to achieve the medium term goal of around 20 percent in 2025. By 2030, every second Group vehicle delivered globally is expected to be all-electric.”

Here’s a ranking of Volkswagen Group’s top selling BEVs in 2022:

  • Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 — 193,200
  • Volkswagen ID.3 — 76,600
  • ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) — 53,700
  • Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) — 52,800
  • Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) — 51,200
  • Volkswagen ID.6 — 37,400
  • Porsche Taycan (incl. Turismo) — 34,800
  • CUPRA Born — 31,400

All of this good news about electric vehicles sales growth at Volkswagen Group comes with the backdrop of falling fossil fuel vehicle sales. Overall auto sales were down 7% year over year, dropping to 8.3 million. Volkswagen Group blamed this on “supply constraints and temporary production stops.” Those sound like legitimate excuses, especially in light of the Ukraine crisis and challenges in China. Also, all off the drop occurred in the first half of the year. In the second half of the year, sales were up 12%.

“Our brands have shown a decent performance regarding deliveries in a very challenging environment last year. I am particularly pleased that our electric transformation gained further traction across the brands and that we reached our target share of around 7 to 8 percent for all-electric vehicles despite these headwinds,” Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Extended Executive Committee for Sales, said. “The high order bank is a clear proof that customers love our entire strong product portfolio. That gives us confidence for 2023 despite weakening macroeconomics and ongoing supply shortages. The latter are expected to improve step by step in the course of the year.”

Here are some more numbers on BEV sales from Volkswagen Group:

 

 
 
 
