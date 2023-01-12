Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Fossil Fuels

Scientists Claim Carbon Capture Is Viable & Fossil Fuel Producers Should Bear The Costs

Scientists claim the way to offset the curse of fossil fuel pollution is to make the producers responsible for cleaning up their waste products.

Published

The economic system that currently prevails in most of the world assigns no value to the waste products — mostly carbon dioxide and methane — that are created when any fossil fuel is burned. Therefore, the companies that produce them pay nothing to clean up the carbon dioxide and methane they create. Can you imagine how this distorts the economic process? What if you were in business and could escape paying for your waste products? Who wouldn’t like that deal? You could privatize the profits and socialize the costs. Sweet!

Scientists in the UK, the US, and the Netherlands have published a study in the journal Environmental Research Letters that claims carbon capture is now a viable technology and fossil fuel companies should be paying to remove the carbon dioxide attributable to their activities and storing it geologically as a condition of being allowed to operate.

The study, authored by Stuart Jenkins, Margriet Kuijper, Hugh Helferty, Cécile Girardin, and Myles Allen, argues that fossil fuel companies should be subject to what they call “extended producer responsibility.” In other words, they should be responsible for cleaning up the mess they have made. Fossil fuel companies should be forced to “take back” the carbon dioxide emitted from their products, handing them direct responsibility for cleaning up the environment.

Subscribers can read the full article here: Scientists Claim Carbon Capture Is Viable & Fossil Fuel Producers Should Bear The Costs

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. 3000 years ago, Socrates said, "The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new." Perhaps it's time we listened?

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

NET Power NET Power

Clean Power

NET Power Natural Gas Generating Plant Captures Its Own Emissions

NET Power is developing a new process for capturing carbon emissions from a natural gas generating station.

November 14, 2022

Climate Change

The Key To Avoiding The Worst Effects Of The Climate Emergency

With the ongoing climate emergency and nations’ commitments to meet net-zero goals by 2050, there’s a heightened need to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions...

September 27, 2022
biofuel algae bioreactor NREL biofuel algae bioreactor NREL

Biomass

Algae Biofuel Back From Dead, Now With Carbon Capture

Algae biofuel could have another moment in the sun, now that more federal dollars are pouring into carbon capture-and-recycling technology.

September 6, 2022

Interviews

Interview With Terraform Founder Casey Handmer

When did you create Terraform, and what’s the story behind it? What was your initial inspiration? Terraform Industries was founded in late 2021, as...

August 29, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.