Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Volkswagen ID4 ID.4 car of the year winner

Cars

Correction: Volkswagen ID.4 Was 14% Of Volkswagen USA Sales In 4th Quarter

Published

I reported last week on Volkswagen of America’s rapid shift into electrification. That general theme holds. However, there was an apparent mistake in the sales table Volkswagen had published and the details are thus a bit different.

The sales table seemingly had December sales figures in the table in the Q4 2022 column. So, when I reported that 18% of Volkswagen’s US Q4 sales were ID.4 sales, it appears that figure was actually for December sales.

In the 4th quarter, the ID.4 actually represented 14% of Volkswagen of America’s sales — 9,439 sales out of 68,970. If you look only at SUVs, the share rises to 15% — 9,439 sales out of 61,774.

The full-year 2022 numbers are the same as previously reported, with the ID.4 accounting for 6.8% of Volkswagen’s sales.

What this update actually reinforces is the point that Volkswagen electric vehicle (ID.4) sales are increasing in share quickly. They go from 6.8% across the full year to 14% in the 4th quarter to 18% in December, indicating a clear trend toward more and more electrification.

There is a question of whether there was a sales surge at the end of 2022 due to the ID.4 potentially losing the US EV tax credit in 2023. As it turns out, the AWD version of the ID.4 is available for the full credit still, but the RWD version of the ID.4 is not now. Though, there’s a lot of controversy around odd classification of SUVs and tax credit eligibility, and I have the hunch we haven’t seen the end of this story. In any case, I don’t expect there was a boom–bust story going on with the ID.4 in which there were booming sales in December and will be a drop in 2023. My sister ordered a Volkswagen ID.4 nearly a year ago and is still waiting for it. I don’t think Volkswagen had any excess supply to push out beyond what it was already doing as it ramped up production.

The ID.4 is still the 3rd best selling electric SUV in the USA based on these new numbers. The Tesla Model Y was far in the lead (with more than 50,000 sales in the quarter) and the Ford Mustang Mach-E was in second (11,369 sales in the 4th quarter). Stay tuned for a full US EV sales report soon.

 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit

Clean Transport

EU Companies Can Benefit From US Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit After All

But the European Union is still not completely satisfied with recent concessions from Washington on its historic set of green energy subsidies. Instead, the...

1 day ago
VW ID.4 VW ID.4

Cars

Volkswagen’s Worldwide Deliveries Of 100% Electric Vehicles Grew ~24% In 2022

Volkswagen has happy news on all fronts today. The featured image shows the salesperson my daughter spoke with over a year ago while checking...

2 days ago

Cars

UK’s EV Share Hits 40% In December — Tesla Model Y Overall Bestseller

The UK’s auto market saw plugin electric vehicles take 39.4% share of new sales in December, a new record, up from 33.2% year on...

3 days ago

Cars

100 Best Selling BEVs in 10 European Countries

By Maarten Vinkhuyzen and Zach Shahan Because we never have enough statistics, here’s another list of top selling electric vehicles — this one showing...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.