Correction: Volkswagen ID.4 Was 14% Of Volkswagen USA Sales In 4th Quarter

I reported last week on Volkswagen of America’s rapid shift into electrification. That general theme holds. However, there was an apparent mistake in the sales table Volkswagen had published and the details are thus a bit different.

The sales table seemingly had December sales figures in the table in the Q4 2022 column. So, when I reported that 18% of Volkswagen’s US Q4 sales were ID.4 sales, it appears that figure was actually for December sales.

In the 4th quarter, the ID.4 actually represented 14% of Volkswagen of America’s sales — 9,439 sales out of 68,970. If you look only at SUVs, the share rises to 15% — 9,439 sales out of 61,774.

The full-year 2022 numbers are the same as previously reported, with the ID.4 accounting for 6.8% of Volkswagen’s sales.

What this update actually reinforces is the point that Volkswagen electric vehicle (ID.4) sales are increasing in share quickly. They go from 6.8% across the full year to 14% in the 4th quarter to 18% in December, indicating a clear trend toward more and more electrification.

There is a question of whether there was a sales surge at the end of 2022 due to the ID.4 potentially losing the US EV tax credit in 2023. As it turns out, the AWD version of the ID.4 is available for the full credit still, but the RWD version of the ID.4 is not now. Though, there’s a lot of controversy around odd classification of SUVs and tax credit eligibility, and I have the hunch we haven’t seen the end of this story. In any case, I don’t expect there was a boom–bust story going on with the ID.4 in which there were booming sales in December and will be a drop in 2023. My sister ordered a Volkswagen ID.4 nearly a year ago and is still waiting for it. I don’t think Volkswagen had any excess supply to push out beyond what it was already doing as it ramped up production.

The ID.4 is still the 3rd best selling electric SUV in the USA based on these new numbers. The Tesla Model Y was far in the lead (with more than 50,000 sales in the quarter) and the Ford Mustang Mach-E was in second (11,369 sales in the 4th quarter). Stay tuned for a full US EV sales report soon.