Ford EVs = 4.5% of Ford USA Sales in December

Ford started to arrive on the electric vehicle scene in 2022. With the hot Ford Mustang Mach-E, the solid Ford F-150 Lightning, and the utilitarian Ford E-Transit, Ford has three compelling electric vehicles. This doesn’t compare to the many fossil fuel vehicles it sells, but at least it’s off the blocks. Now, how is it doing with these EV models?

For the year as a whole, 3.5% of Ford’s sales in 2022 were sales of these 100%-electric vehicles. However, the sales and the brand vehicle share rose at the end of the year, reaching 4.5% of Ford’s sales in December 2022.

That’s something. It’s a starting point. And as they say, it takes as long or as much work to get to 10% as it does to get from 10% to 100%. That’s the idea, anyway. Being between 3.5% and 4.5% EV share, Ford is not far off of the mythical 10%.

There are some potentially more exciting stats too. Looking at growth in sales of the Mustang Mach-E year over year:

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E sales up 103.3% in December year over year (YoY)
    • 4,775 sales — up from 2,359
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E sales up 45.4% in 2022 compared to 2021
    • 39,458 sales — up from 27,410

The F-150 Lightning and Ford E-Transit were launched just in 2022, meaning there were no YoY changes, but both models had a good ramp-up throughout the year.

In December, the F-150 Lightning reached 4,775 sales, and for the year as a whole, it reached 39,458 sales. In the same time period, the Ford E-Transit reached 689 sales (December) and 2,500 sales (full year).

How much higher can Ford climb in 2023? Hopefully and presumably, much higher.

 
 
 
