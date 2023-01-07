Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Nasdaq-Listed ReNew Power In Talks To Sell 1.1 Gigawatts Of Renewable Projects

Published

One of India’s largest private renewable power project developers — ReNew Power — may be looking to sell over 1 gigawatt of solar and wind power projects.

According to media reports, ReNew Power is in talks with Torrent Power, an integrated power company with a footprint across India, to sell 350 megawatts of solar and 750 megawatts of wind energy assets. The enterprise value of these assets is estimated at around $1.2 billion. However, according to sources, negotiations on valuation are underway, with Torrent Power having submitted a non-binding proposal for these projects.

Torrent Power operates across the power sector value chain. It owns a number of thermal power projects, services nearly 4 million consumers as a distribution utility across a number of cities, and also operates transmission infrastructure. The company also owns over a gigawatt of renewable power capacity and is developing an additional 715 megawatts of capacity.

According to a slew of media reports, ReNew Power has been looking to sell assets to raise capital to repay outstanding debt and enter new ventures. The company has tied up with Larsen & Toubro and Indian Oil to develop a green hydrogen ecosystem. It has also announced partnership with Elsewedy Electric to set up an $8 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt. The company is working with AES and Fluence to develop energy storage solutions. ReNew has also announced plans to set up solar cell and module manufacturing facilities.

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Policy & Politics

India Readies $2.2 Billion In Incentives For Green Hydrogen

The Indian government could soon announce an incentive program worth $2.2 billion to help reduce the production of cost of green hydrogen.  According to...

6 days ago

Clean Power

Delhi Proposes 6 Gigawatt Solar Power Target

The government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has proposed to significantly increase its solar power target for 2025.  According to media reports,...

6 days ago

Clean Transport

Tata Motors Delivers The First 100 EVs To Everest Fleet Private Limited In India As Part of 5,000 EV Deal

The market leader in India’s growing EV industry, Tata Motors, has signed an MoU with Everest Fleet Private Limited for the delivery of 5000...

December 30, 2022
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — December 2022

Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in...

December 15, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.