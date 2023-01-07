Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Ireland’s Big 7-Gigawatt Offshore Wind Power Push Underway

Published

In the republic of Ireland, they are planning to install 7 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The first step, the issuing of Maritime Area Consents (MACs), occurred in December 2022. “Seven new projects, amounting to 2.5GW, will enter the Irish planning system and are expected to take part in ORESS 1, the first round of offshore wind auctions set to take place in 2023.”

Currently, Ireland only has 25 MW (megawatts) of offshore wind. This contrasts sharply with “the 5.5GW of onshore wind farms that are currently powering the entire island of Ireland (4.3GW belonging to the Republic of Ireland while the rest of 1.3GW belongs to Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom).”

Ireland is not known for its sunny coasts, and the country realized and decided early on that wind power — rather than solar power — was critical to a clean, renewable energy future there. It has dealt with pushback from residents who don’t want wind turbines in their backyards or interfering with their view of rolling expanses of green. But wind growth is powering on there, as it should everywhere, and that includes a lot more offshore wind power projects as well as more onshore wind power projects.

Approximately 46% if Ireland’s electricity comes from wind power. Though, 29% still comes from fossil gas (aka natural gas). Plowing forward and trying to eliminate more of that fossil gas, these 7 projects are reportedly going to be competing for contracts in Ireland’s first 2023 wind power auction:

  • Codling Wind Park: 0.9-1.5GW developed by EDF and Fred Olsen Seawind;
  • Bray and Kish Bank: 0.6-0.9GW developed by RWE and Saorgus Energy;
  • Arklow Bank 2: 520MW-800MW developed by SSE Renewables;
  • North Irish Sea Array: 500MW developed by Statkraft;
  • Sceirde Rocks: 450MW developed by Corio Generation;
  • Oriel Windfarm: 370MW developed by Parkwind and ESB.

Related story: Star Of The South Moving Forward In Australia — At Last

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

200 Irish Businesses Get To Try Out Electric Vehicles For Free

Call it the “Luck of the Irish” for some 200 Irish businesses that will be able to participate in a free EV loaner program...

November 30, 2022

Cars

29% of New Cars in Ireland Electric, 37% Plugins

Like in many other European countries, electric car sales are booming in Ireland, but they are booming even more there than is the norm....

October 14, 2022

Clean Transport

Half of EU Electric Car Chargers in Just Two Countries!

I’ve followed the European electric car and EV charger market for a decade. We’ve hosted conferences on EV charging within Europe. Nonetheless, I was...

July 13, 2022
offshore wind green hydrogen Ireland offshore wind green hydrogen Ireland

Clean Power

It’s Boom Times For Wind Power & Green Hydrogen In Ireland

The rich wind resources of Ireland are fostering a green hydrogen boom, with green ammonia for good measure.

June 21, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.