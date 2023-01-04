Hyundai Is Having A Good CES

A couple of press releases from Hyundai show that it is having a great week leading up to CES in Las Vegas. Not only is the company putting together a pretty good show for its part of CES, but the Ioniq 5 also won an award!

Hyundai’s ZER01NE Pavilion

Hyundai Motor Group’s ZER01NE Pavilion is set to be the highlight of CES 2023, showcasing the group’s strategic effort in fostering meaningful relationships with creators and startups. Aimed at nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for growth, this exclusive pavilion will take center stage at Venetian Expo 1st floor Eureka Park.

The ZER01NE pavilion is showcasing ten cutting-edge startups, each tackling a myriad of issues ranging from digital therapy for youngsters with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) to sophisticated camera technology that offers a more natural wide field of vision and advanced robotic solutions.

“Many of the disruptive breakthroughs that are shaping the transformation of mobility are coming from startups operating outside the automotive industry. Therefore, it is essential that Hyundai Motor Group leaves no avenue unexplored when researching future technologies,” said Dr. Yunseong Hwang, Vice President and Head of Open Innovation Execution Group at Hyundai Motor Group. “The ZER01NE initiative enables the Group to engage with the best and brightest next-generation startups to develop innovative solutions. The influence of the ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform reaches far beyond the automotive and mobility sectors to accelerate the development of technology that will also deliver benefits for humanity as a whole.”

The ZER01NE Pavilion at CES offers an open-plan layout and interactive exhibitions for guests to experience. This pavilion is composed of four zones, with the Startup Zone hosting ten startups from around the world. Five of these are associated with Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Accelerator program, dedicated to fostering relationships between external startups and enhancing their development potential.

The remaining five startups have been internally developed through the Group’s ZER01NE Company Builder program, which encourages employees to innovate and create ideas that can come alive.

The ZER01NE Accelerator program provided a variety of benefits to external startups, offering 38 projects across seven unique categories: auto tech, in-car UX, charging, mobility services, smart logistics, smart construction and materials. Each startup was granted the opportunity to apply for one project; those who were accepted received both financial assistance and equity investment possibilities.

In 2018, the Group established the ZER01NE Accelerator. This program has aided in creating productive collaborations between 11 affiliates and 96 startups; collectively constructing eighty projects. As a result, 51 of these startups have been awarded equity investments from the Group. Today, five innovative companies are currently taking part in this program: eMOTIV, 60Hz, Argosvision, Cellplus Korea, and XYZ.

Within the ZER01NE Pavilion at CES, each of the ten startups has their own designated exhibition area. Not only can visitors meet personnel and learn more about these pioneering developments, they can also engage in Q&A sessions within the INFO Zone to gain further insight into this initiative. Additionally, The ZER01NE Zone is dispersed across three separate areas that host a variety of information and brand identity touch points for curious explorers.

Looking forward, Hyundai Motor and Kia will continue their investment in and commitment to the ZER01NE Creative Platform as it nurtures early-stage startups and transforms their concepts into reality. This will enable the Group to cement its lead in fields such as AI, Smart Mobility, Smart City, New Energy, Logistics and Robotics. As always, the reach of ZER01NE will extend much further than the automotive and mobility sectors, as it seeks to deliver technological solutions that benefit all of humanity.

The Hyundai Motor Group has experienced tremendous success in its startup collaborations as of late. In 2017, it leveraged Embiome’s vehicle air quality management solutions with factories based in India, and the results were outstanding! As a spin-off company belonging to the Group, Embiome created an innovative coating for air conditioner cores that keeps indoor air pristine and hygienic. Now this year, it will be applied to all vehicles worldwide under the umbrella of The Hyundai Motor Group.

The Ioniq 5 Wins An Award!

In another press release, Hyundai shared some great news about a prestigious automotive award.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was just awarded The Car Connection’s prestigious Best Electric Car To Buy 2023 Award! This remarkable accomplishment is the result of an extensive year-long testing and evaluation process. In order to determine the winner, vehicles were judged according to a 10-point scale based on factors such as style, performance, comfort & quality, safety features and fuel economy/electrification. With its successful completion of this rigorous assessment program, it’s no surprise that the IONIQ 5 took home 1st place in this renowned competition — a true testament to its superior construction and reliability.

“The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a cutting-edge electric car with a clever sense of style and excellent performance,” said The Car Connection editorial director Martin Padgett. “It’s striking, swift, spacious, and incredibly efficient.”

Hyundai was also very proud to have won the award.

“We’re honored the Hyundai IONIQ 5 won The Car Connection Best Electric Car to Buy 2023 Award,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “Earning coveted awards like this one reinforces our commitment to deliver segment-leading vehicles that appeal to a diverse group of consumers.”

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an absolute powerhouse, equipped with some of the most advanced features and capabilities available in an electric vehicle, so this shouldn’t surprise anybody. From its sleek exterior design to its luxurious interior, the IONIQ 5 is designed to combine style and functionality. Its streamlined body provides a striking visual statement as well as enhanced aerodynamics, while its spacious and comfortable cabin gives passengers room to stretch out and relax. It also offers an impressive range of up to 300 miles, making it the perfect car for long-distance journeys or daily commutes.

But, what probably put the Ioniq 5 over the top was its impressive 800-volt charging system. Not only does it have a high peak rate, but it can also keep it up for long enough to really charge fast on road trips.

Featured image and image of Ioniq 5 provided by Hyundai.