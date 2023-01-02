Connect with us

Image credit: CleanTechnica

Falling Solar Panel Prices In China Will Impact Countries Around The World

The cost of manufacturing a solar panel in China has plunged recently, thanks to lower prices for polysilicon.

Polysilicon is the most expensive component of a traditional solar panel. Recently a glut of the stuff has led leading Chinese solar panel manufacturers like Longi Green, TCL Zhonghuan, and Tongwei to lower their prices by as much as 27%. This couldn’t come at a better time for Europe, which is racing to install large numbers of solar panels to offset the loss of cheap methane from Russia.

According to the South China Morning Post, the reduction in solar panel prices by Chinese manufacturers is expected to stimulate demand globally, particularly in Europe. A slowdown in domestic demand as the result of the resurgence in Covid infections in China is largely responsible for the decrease in demand, according to the China Silicon Industry Association.

“The increasing cost competitiveness of solar power generation, driven by expanded production and upstream cost reduction, will help promote renewable energy across the world,” Shanghai-based brokerage firm BOCI Securities said in a recent report.

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else The Force may lead him. 3000 years ago, Socrates said, "The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new." Perhaps it's time we listened?

