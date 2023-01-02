Dreamy Escapes EV Chargers — When in Doubt, Ask the EV Community

It pays to do your homework. However, when you are trying your best and just don’t know the way forward, reach out to the electric vehicle community for great advice and positive support. This is the recent experience of Rob and Kate from Dreamy Escapes. Having installed an EV charger to serve the community and to attract customers, Rob found himself with a few pertinent questions.

The owner of Dreamy Escapes Sunshine Coast asks:

Hi, I have installed this ABB 22 kW charger at Dreamy Escapes. I do not have an EV yet myself and it has not been used yet. Do all EV cars come with their own charging cable?

Will this system fit all plugs? Has anyone had experience with Chargefox? What is your experience with ABB?

The response was immediate, thoughtful, and overwhelmingly positive, with 48 likes and 47 comments at last count, and all of them positive. The EV community appreciates businesses supporting the rEVolution and is generously willing to share its accumulated wisdom. Many expressed a wish to visit and enjoy this EV friendly site.

It is not unusual for people to seek advice from the EV community. I also do it when needed. It does highlight the lack of information “out there” for people trying to do the right thing and support the EV transition, as well as grow their businesses.

Responses included: “This is fantastic. Well done to you for installing this. Most of us carry a cable but I like the idea of a loan cable to patrons. I have never had an issue with Chargefox as a user, but am not a supplier like you.”

“A few older EVs have a different plug. There aren’t many around & most of those owners will already have their own adapters. Just make sure you clearly list that you have a type 2 outlet so all EV owners can be properly prepared.

“Thank you so much for what you are doing. We as an EV community REALLY appreciate accommodation recognising that charging at our destination is a game changer.

“Pop in a link to your booking site — will look you up for our next sunny coast escape!”

Since not all owners of EVs would have a type 2 to type 2 cable, some responders thought the way to go was for Rob to hire out (rent out) a charging cable and make back the cost of purchasing the cable from visitors. His response was that they would investigate buying one that they could lend to visitors. “I just want our guests to have the service so I might just supply one.” A gracious offer, indeed.

“ABB are one of the largest & diverse companies around, and have reliable product. I’ve spent 20 yrs in oil/gas and they are reliably reliable products.

“The Type 2 plug you’ve installed will be the standard going forward, just as our 240v plugs are in Australia.

“If you want to, you could offer a Type 2 — Type 2 cable for use by guests who don’t have their own. If you go this way, Tesla’s is the one I’d purchase due to quality. Your place sounds divine.”

“Also put your charger on Plugshare, as a destination / accommodation. When I travel I search PlugShare for destination charger accommodation. Most EV owners seek out accommodation with charging.

“Sites that have cables supplied are greatly appreciated and used more often. The issue is people like to pinch copper, so a lot of sites are BYO cable. Since this is at accommodation it should be secure and it will get used.

“A great unit and it looks like it’s been installed nicely. I recommend the Tesla one on the Tesla web store at $310 delivered as it is good quality. Most EVs around will only charge at 11.x kW and most won’t charge more than about 50kWh. Great that it’s integrated with Chargefox which is my preferred platform.”

“Make sure you list it on plugshare with the relevant restrictions, cost, cable required, etc. If I’m looking for accommodation with EV charging, I use plugshare and the filters to see 🙂 “

Another thing that would benefit Rob if he mentioned it would be the massive solar arrays installed on the roofs of the cottages and the two 30 kW solar farms installed. EV owners appreciate being able to charge with renewable energy. The good news is that Rob is planning to install even more solar.

Kate, together with her husband Rob, have created gorgeous, luxurious, and peaceful spaces for people to rest, reconnect, and remember what matters most. These spaces range from a carbon-neutral Treetop Estate nestled on a ridge top on 10 acres of protected rainforest with four separate accommodation options — a five-bedroom lodge, a writer’s cottage, and a couple of tiny houses. All are equipped with luxury accoutrements.

It’s a great place for EV owners to visit — and there are getting to be more EV owners, especially with at least 10 new EV models coming out in 2023. Not only are EVs increasing in popularity amongst the general public, but also amongst business buyers, with the National Australia Bank revealing that business loans to purchase BEVs and PHEVs have increased 900% over the past 24 months. During that time, EV sales generally have increased over 200%. The federal government has pledged to stop buying diesel- and petrol-powered cars for the Commonwealth fleet. Rob might need to install a few more chargers.

Again, there was not one negative response on the Facebook thread. No trolls here! Rob took the time to respond to every comment. The EV community gave massive positive support and good practical advice. Like at Hogwarts, help will always be given to those who ask for it.

Rob can have the last word:

Thank you everyone for your comments suggestions and recommendations I am blown away with the support. And the excellent information on charging. I have learned a lot from this post.

Some people have asked for a booking link so here it is: https://dreamyescapes.com.au/

We are excited when we will get our first EV stay and charge

