Hyundai Reveals SEVEN Concept & Ioniq 6 In Canada, Hyundai Electric Partnering With GE For Korean Wind Power

Canadian Vehicle Reveals

With the recent winter megastorm that rolled in from the arctic, I’m sure many of us probably aren’t excited to think about Canada right now. They can keep their cold air, even if they’re super polite. But, the rest of the year, when we’re not freezing our butts off from the air that they let creep over their borders, they’re not so bad.

Apparently Hyundai agrees, because next month they’re going to unveil two vehicles at the upcoming Montreal International Auto Show, taking place January 20-29, 2023 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Hyundai is making its grand entrance into the Canadian automotive landscape with two national unveilings: The SEVEN Concept, which gives a peek at Hyundai’s vision for futuristic design and technology as it relates to sport utility electric vehicles (SUEV), and the all-new IONIQ 6 fully-electric sedan.

Showcasing Hyundai’s future innovations, the SEVEN Concept offers a tantalizing preview of an all-new SUEV model joining the IONIQ lineup — one that prioritizes customer values and challenges industry norms. Unveiled in November 2021 at AutoMobility LA, this revolutionary concept will make its much anticipated Canadian debut at Montreal International Autoshow. The E-GMP based SEVEN provides passengers with unprecedented levels of luxury and comfort owing to its long wheelbase and flat platform floor design.

The SEVEN Concept boasts an impressive range of over 480 km, and with its ultra-fast 350 kW charger can be charged up to 80% in just 20 minutes! It also offers a unique driving experience tailored to customer needs. From the retractable control stick, lounge chairs and curved bench seat inside; mini fridge; all the way to panoramic roof screen, customers are guaranteed luxurious comfort throughout their journey.

The Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 6 is making its Canadian Autoshow debut at the Montreal International Autoshow. This electrified “streamliner” offers outstanding technology and performance capabilities, with an astonishing drag coefficient of 0.22 — one of the lowest in the industry! The RWD variant’s estimated driving range reaches up to 547 kilometers, ensuring you’ll always get where you need to go. With this remarkable addition to its vehicle lineup, Hyundai continues delivering on its Prophecy EV concept and further solidifying its promise for a more efficient future.

Outfitted with cutting-edge technology and a best-in-class ultrafast charging system capable of powering the battery from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes through a 350 kW charger, the IONIQ 6 is sure to make an impression. Plus, this Hyundai model includes Over The Air (OTA) firmware update technology that can quickly upgrade performance over WiFI — no tools required! Completing its impressive package is an aerodynamic exterior design, spacious interior cabin, and scheduled Canadian showroom arrival for Spring 2023. With all it offers — the IONIQ 6 sets new standards for efficient electric cars everywhere.

“As the leader in electric vehicle adoption in Canada, we are thrilled to once again participate in the Montreal International Autoshow and to showcase our latest line-up of vehicles to our EV lovers in Quebec,” says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. “As a company, we have always recognized the importance of the Quebec market and its leading role in EV adoption in Canada. We are committed to delivering the best in innovation and sustainability, and we are grateful for the support and enthusiasm of our Quebec customers in driving this movement forward. On behalf of Hyundai Auto Canada, we are excited to connect with our customers in Quebec and showcase the innovative technology and exceptional design that sets Hyundai apart.”

Visitors to the Hyundai booth at the Montreal International Autoshow will have the opportunity to see the SEVEN Concept and IONIQ 6 up close, as well as explore the brand’s full line-up of vehicles. But, if you’re from Hyundai and you’re reading this, be sure to do one thing: don’t bring any of that cold back with you!

Korean Wind Power Partnership With GE

In another, more pleasant bit of weather-related news, Hyundai is going to be partnering with General Electric to harness the power of the wind in Korea.

Today marks a momentous occasion as GE Renewable Energy and Hyundai Electric have joined forces to serve the South Korean offshore wind market! The strategic partnership agreement ensures that Hyundai Electric will serve as a manufacturing associate to help localize assembly of Haliade-X offshore wind turbines and generators in Korea. This firm agreement follows through on their February 2022 Memorandum of Understanding, which promised effective collaboration between the two companies for years to come.

The current agreement outlines the construction of a South Korea-based manufacturing plant for producing nacelles and generators for Haliade X turbines, with potential to also export generator components from this same base.

“We are pleased to take the next step in our strategic partnership with Hyundai Electric.” Said Fabrice Kermorgant, Chief Commercial Officer GE Offshore Wind. “This agreement will enhance our ability to serve local customers, create significant local economic benefits, and establish a local supply chain ideally suited to serve the growing offshore wind market in South Korea and potentially beyond in APAC.”

GE Renewable Energy and Hyundai Electric have not only signed the strategic partnership agreement, but they have also put pen to paper on a letter of intent in order to be able to form an alliance if both companies are successful in winning numerous orders that can support this venture.

“We are pleased to produce and supply GE’s latest wind turbines in Korea,” said Seok Cho, president and CEO of Hyundai Electric. “We will actively go into the domestic offshore wind market, and we will do our best to support our government to achieve 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions.” South Korea has announced plans to add 12GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Established in 2017, after its spin-off from Hyundai Heavy Industries Group’s electric and electronic division, Hyundai Electric is an innovative company committed to the development and manufacture of power equipment & energy solutions. With this mission in mind, it has taken a leading role in modernizing Korea’s as well as international industries with regards to power plants, industrial plants ships’ substations & manufacturing.

While not directly part of Hyundai’s EV or vehicle efforts, it shows that the Hyundai name is headed into the cleantech future with us.

All images provided by Hyundai.