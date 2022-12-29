EAV Announces Partnership With Halfords To Service Its Electric Cargo Bikes

In order to keep EAV’s British electric cargo bikes on the road and better assist its customers, the company has announced that Halfords has been named as its exclusive UK fleet service, maintenance, and repair partner. The fleet clients will benefit from having access to certified Halfords Mobile Expert (HME) technicians wherever they are in the UK, thanks to the agreement.

EAV will provide after-sales servicing, maintenance, and repair (SMR) packages to its clients through Halfords, even in outlying areas. Halfords’ service guarantees EAV clients may minimize downtime and keep their cars on the road while still maintaining the high levels of operational effectiveness associated with EAV’s lightweight eCargo vehicles.

With this most recent collaboration, EAV is even more dedicated to its UK Fleet clients, providing the highest caliber of expert service while assisting clients in making the changeover from diesel and gasoline cars to an emissions-free eCargo bike replacement.

Speaking on the collaboration, EAV CEO and founder Adam Barmby commented,

“Halfords is one of the best-known British brands, so to join forces with them on this project is very exciting. EAV is still a small but growing business; however, we have big expansion plans with our Future Transport Vision range of Urban Specific Vehicles. This partnership will allow us to offer service, maintenance, and repair from Halfords, a trusted large company, without losing our personal approach that is synonymous with EAV.

The future of this space is limitless; we are reinventing the urban city formula and how businesses approach their delivery fleet, urban transport operations, and last-mile strategy. By switching to sustainable transport, customers can continue to deliver extraordinary service, while reducing their impact on their local environment.”

“We’re pleased to announce the partnership with EAV to support their fleet customers with service, maintenance, and repair through our Halfords Mobile Experts. In line with the Halfords for the Business strategy of helping to keep the nation’s workforce moving, this partnership helps organizations move to a future-proofed and environmentally friendly solution, whilst maximizing fleet utilization and demonstrating operational excellence,” said Chris Oakley, Head of Commercial and Business Development, Halfords for Business.

Based in Oxfordshire, EAV has already established itself as a market leader by gaining fleet clients that range from well-known national brands to tiny independent companies. The design and construction of every EAV vehicle take place in the UK. Amazon, FedEx, DPD, Ryde, Delivery Mates, Veolia, LaundryHeap, and Green Bike firm are just a few of the large national delivery and facilities organizations that EAV serves as a customer. EAV bikes are also a part of the fleets of local authorities like Islington, Hackney, Dover, and Westminster, which supports their commitment to a greener and healthier future.

Several clients in the UK and abroad are already receiving the EAV2Cubed, enabling them to achieve their emissions reduction objectives. Production of the device is currently underway at EAV. The EAV2Cubed is one of the most efficient light commercial goods vehicles on the market with a 2 cubic meter capacity and the ability to carry up to 170 kg of cargo weight. By switching to the leading eCargo bike and last-mile delivery solution, EAV customers have already saved more than 150,000 tonnes of CO2 (in comparison to a normal diesel van) thanks to the company’s emissions-free operation.

Although they look a little quirky, they make up for it in effectiveness. They can haul quite a bit of cargo and produce zero emissions and are a great solution to last-mile deliveries. With their new partnership with Halfords they should be able to keep them on the roads for years to come.

Source: EAV