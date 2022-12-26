Tesla Community Gets Into The Christmas Spirit, + Christmas “Electric Vehicle Association of America” 1912 Ad

Season’s greetings … and Merry Christmas to all those in the Tesla and EV community! Hopefully, you’ve been treated to some great gifts under the Christmas tree.

Whether you received a nerdy Christmas sweater or a dorky dreidel (yeah, I got one) this holiday season, let’s face it — what you really wanted was something for your Tesla. No matter what, you can enjoy some cool winter driving tips if you’re driving electric over the holidays.

Naughty or nice, we know what you were really hoping for — a Cybertruck, now! Or, if you’re already a Tesla owner, a software update beamed to you with full self-driving capabilities (at last). Or, even better — a new Supercharger station steps away from your house. But, no dice.

Well … there are some merry things you can do to treat your Tesla. For one, you can spoil it with a soapy car wash. Then, snap some holiday family photos with your Model S, 3, X, or Y afterwards — it is a member of your family after all. Or, perhaps … you can get a few fun Tesla accessories for it. Even better — head over to your local Tesla store before the end of the year and buy your loved one their own Tesla!

After all, a classic 1912 Christmas ad from the Electric Vehicle Association of America says that the “cost of an Electric is decidedly moderate when you consider its lasting, satisfactory service. Maintenance expense and cost of power is far lower than that for other types of cars. Before you buy any car – consider the Electric.” Indeed, some things never change.

In any event, we wanted to send a message of peace and blessings to all those across the entire electric vehicle community worldwide. Thanks for your continuing support and we’re so encouraged to see the Tesla family, globally, continue to grow. If the recent launch of the Tesla Semi was any indicator, we’re forecasting next year includes another watershed moment for Tesla with the much-anticipated, game-changing Cybertruck.

Stay tuned, we’re looking forward to providing ongoing daily updates on progress at Tesla, the EV industry, and the exciting transition to a clean energy future.