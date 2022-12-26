Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla in front of Christmas tree. (Image credit: EVANNEX)

Cars

Tesla Community Gets Into The Christmas Spirit, + Christmas “Electric Vehicle Association of America” 1912 Ad

Published

Season’s greetings … and Merry Christmas to all those in the Tesla and EV community! Hopefully, you’ve been treated to some great gifts under the Christmas tree.

 Christmas ad from the “Electric Vehicle Association of America” that ran in the American Journal of Surgery back in 1912 (Source: Plugin Sites)

Whether you received a nerdy Christmas sweater or a dorky dreidel (yeah, I got one) this holiday season, let’s face it — what you really wanted was something for your Tesla. No matter what, you can enjoy some cool winter driving tips if you’re driving electric over the holidays.

Naughty or nice, we know what you were really hoping for — a Cybertruck, now! Or, if you’re already a Tesla owner, a software update beamed to you with full self-driving capabilities (at last). Or, even better — a new Supercharger station steps away from your house. But, no dice.

Well … there are some merry things you can do to treat your Tesla. For one, you can spoil it with a soapy car wash. Then, snap some holiday family photos with your Model S, 3, X, or Y afterwards — it is a member of your family after all. Or, perhaps … you can get a few fun Tesla accessories for it. Even better — head over to your local Tesla store before the end of the year and buy your loved one their own Tesla!

After all, a classic 1912 Christmas ad from the Electric Vehicle Association of America says that the “cost of an Electric is decidedly moderate when you consider its lasting, satisfactory service. Maintenance expense and cost of power is far lower than that for other types of cars. Before you buy any car – consider the Electric.” Indeed, some things never change.

In any event, we wanted to send a message of peace and blessings to all those across the entire electric vehicle community worldwide. Thanks for your continuing support and we’re so encouraged to see the Tesla family, globally, continue to grow. If the recent launch of the Tesla Semi was any indicator, we’re forecasting next year includes another watershed moment for Tesla with the much-anticipated, game-changing Cybertruck.

Stay tuned, we’re looking forward to providing ongoing daily updates on progress at Tesla, the EV industry, and the exciting transition to a clean energy future.

Tesla in front of Christmas tree. (Image credit: EVANNEX)

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Sandy Munro Comments On Leaked Tesla Cybertruck Casting Image

Earlier this month, an image of the Cybertruck rear underbody casting was leaked from Giga Texas. And it didn’t go unnoticed from the eyes...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Model Y Leads Italy’s BEV Market In November

It was another month of bittersweet feelings for Italy’s car sales in November. With the rest of Europe leading the charge in the switch...

2 days ago

Cars

Outlook For Tesla Budget Buyers Has Changed Radically, & Predicted To Change Even More!

In this article, I try to mostly ignore the Elon Twitter drama and the TSLA stock drama and focus on how much has changed...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Offering $7500 Rebate & Free Supercharging

Tesla is offering a rebate of $7500 and 10,000 miles of free Supercharging if you take delivery of a Model 3 or Model Y...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.