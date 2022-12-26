Oregon Joins Other US States In Adopting The Life-Saving Advanced Clean Cars II Standards

Oregon Environmental Quality Commission adopts Advanced Clean Car II Rule

All new vehicle sales in the state to be electric battery or plug-in hybrid by 2035 model year

Statewide, OR—The Environmental Quality Commission adopted rules Monday (3-1) to require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Oregon to be zero emissions by 2035. The commission is the policy and rulemaking board for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality .

Known as Advanced Clean Cars II, the set of rules builds on regulations in place since 2005 that have laid the groundwork for the increase in automakers providing zero emission vehicles — full battery-electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell — to the market. Oregon has been a national leader in zero emission vehicle sales over the past several years.

Reducing emissions from gas cars is imperative to meeting Oregon’s climate and air quality goals. This action will provide better air quality and enhance the health of all Oregonians.

“With today’s adoption of the ACC II Rule, all those living in Oregon will benefit from the cleaner air and improved public health outcomes achieved by reducing pollution from transportation. This is especially true for low-income and underrepresented communities across the state who live closest to roadways and have been most often impacted by poor air quality,” said Leah Feldon, DEQ’s interim director. “The commission’s action puts the state in a position to expand our charging infrastructure and ensure grid reliability. It also incentivizes auto manufacturers to send all electric model options to Oregon.”

Adoption of the ACC II Rule marks the latest action by the commission to combat climate change by putting Oregon on target to achieve its 2035 greenhouse gas reduction goals. Over the past 13 months, it has adopted the following:

• Advanced Clean Trucks Rule – Begins to transition Oregon’s medium- and heavy-duty trucks to zero emission technologies

• Climate Protection Program – Sets limits on greenhouse gas emissions

• Clean Fuels Program Expansion– Reduces emissions from transportation fuels

The new rule goes into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles. Many major manufacturers have already announced significant increases in the number of electric vehicles they intend to produce to meet this new demand. DEQ expects more automakers to make ZEV commitments before 2035.

“Oregon continues to see the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions across the state — with extreme heat, more severe wildfires, winter storms and flooding and prolonged drought — and I am committed to addressing the climate crisis with urgency,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. “Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is a significant part of Oregon’s comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the ACC II Rule is a major step towards meeting our goals, while also advancing equitable access to electric vehicles for all Oregonians by supporting the development of a robust used zero-emission vehicle market.”

DEQ is working with several state agencies, local governments, electric utilities and private businesses to develop a phased approach for a successful ZEV future. The Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to investing $100 million to build more electric vehicle charging stations along major transportation corridors and in rural and underserved areas of the state over the next five years. Educating the public about the benefits of ZEVs is also a priority.

Courtesy of Oregon Government

Featured Image courtesy of Forth

