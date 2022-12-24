Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Mining Giant Albemarle Announces Advanced Lithium Tech Park In North Carolina

Published

Cutting global heating emissions relies in huge part on electrifying transport. Electrifying transport relies on massively scaling up mining & processing of a handful of minerals. The most famous of those minerals is lithium. The #1 provider in the world of lithium for EV batteries is Albemarle Corporation. For the state of North Carolina, that should be exciting, as Albemarle is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Also notable is that 41% of Albemarle’s revenue, as of 2021, comes from lithium. Now, Albemarle is digging in (pun intended) and doing more in the Tar Heel State to advance lithium production. The mining giant has announced that it is going to invest $180 million or more to create the Albemarle Technology Park (ATP) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

I’d just like to take us on a tangent here about how all of this links to my life. If you’re not interested, skip the italics. I got my master’s degree from the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, home of the Tar Heels. Also, nowadays, I’m obsessed with tennis, and the acronym for the global men’s tennis association is the ATP. Also, as it turns out, my favorite tennis player lives in North Carolina (when he’s not on the road, which is pretty much all the time). Of course, covering electric vehicles for more than a decade, I’m well aware that the EV story now primarily comes down to batteries, batteries, batteries. Hence my enthusiasm to cover this story in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The aim of the Albemarle Technology Park is to be “a world-class facility designed for novel materials research, advanced process development, and acceleration of next-generation lithium products to market.” This includes lithium recovery (what we often broadly and crudely call mining), lithium production (various processing methods), and even creating new forms of lithium. Wait, what? Yes, apparently that’s part of the plan — “introduce new forms of lithium to enable breakthrough levels of battery performance.” We’ll see.

Albemarle Technology Park Rendering (PRNewsfoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Albemarle is a stable, large player in the mineral world. One would not expect grandiose or hyperbolic statements from the company. Clearly, though, it wants to do big things and accelerate lithium production at its planned Albemarle Technology Park in North Carolina. I’m sure many of us would also love to visit such a place. It sounds a little like Disney World for EV battery geeks.

Naturally, it’s probably no coincidence that Albemarle is looking to invest more in the United States after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. “Albemarle Technology Park is part of our mine-to-market innovation strategy to invest in the U.S. EV battery supply chain and to be a leader in advanced lithium materials for next-generation energy storage,” said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. “This facility will focus and accelerate our lithium technology leadership, better enabling the world’s transition to more sustainable energy.” No mention of the IRA there, but a lot of battery makers and automakers will be looking for new battery mineral projects in the States, and this tech park should help some of them along, or help stimulate some of them.

Albemarle is not doing this all on its own. It has secured a $13 million investment from the state to help get the project off the ground.

“Albemarle’s work on the next generation of products related to lithium batteries really advances North Carolina’s leadership in the emerging clean energy economy,” said Governor Cooper.  “Reducing carbon emissions is good for our environment and great for our economy too.” (That’s the kind of language you can only get from a Democratic governor. North Carolina, don’t lose such a gem.

Here are a few more details about the park, its goals, and its origins: “The incentive package is part of a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) supporting a portion of Albemarle’s investment to transform the former IBM and Flextronics facility. The company anticipates creating at least 200 jobs at the site, with an average salary of $94,000 per year.  In particular, the team intends to triple the number of Ph.D. professionals in the Albemarle Technology Park.”

Stay tuned. It seems inevitable that we’ll have news regarding this lithium tech park in the years to come. The current goal is to start operations there in early 2025 and to have the campus completed by late 2026.

Featured image: Albemarle Technology Park Rendering (PRNewsfoto/Albemarle Corporation)

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

ev battery material prices continue to rise ev battery material prices continue to rise

Batteries

EV Battery Prices Climb For The First Time

For the first time in over a decade, the cost of producing a kWh of battery capacity has gone up!

December 7, 2022

Clean Power

North Carolina’s Governor Highlights Cleantech Progress In The State

Yesterday, Governor Roy Cooper spoke at the North Carolina Medium- and Heavy-Duty (MHD) Electric Vehicle State Policy Bootcamp to highlight how crucial electrifying MHD...

November 30, 2022

Batteries

MIT Researchers Solve Dendrites Mystery To Creating Smaller & Lighter Batteries

A breakthrough regarding dendrites made by MIT researchers may finally open the way to the building of a new type of rechargeable lithium battery...

November 26, 2022

Clean Transport

Digging into EV Battery Mineral Market & Automaker Evolution with Mining Investor

I recently sat down with Brian Menell, CEO and Chairman of TechMet, to talk EV battery mineral mining, investment in this fast-changing market, and...

November 21, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.