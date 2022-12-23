Enabling much more renewable energy to be added to the grid in high-wind and high-solar Ningxia, China, a giant new energy storage system has been installed and connected to the grid. The 200MW/400MWh is the “largest stand-alone energy storage station with a Hithium LFP battery inside,” Hithium writes. “As the largest of its kind in China up to this moment, this project is a major milestone in the building of renewable energy power system in Ningxia.”

How much is 400 MWh of energy storage? One way of thinking about it is that it’s enough electricity for 300 homes … for an entire year. Of course, that’s not how it works, but that helps to conceptualize how much electricity is stored in this giant battery.

The battery is being used for various purposes to help the grid and to help integrate renewable energy onto the grid. “Appling Hithium’s cutting-edge batteries, the energy storage systems in this project work by storing the energy generated by renewable sources like solar and wind. It modulates frequency and peak according to power grid loads. When the grid experiences high demand, the stored energy can be directed towards homes and businesses.”

All of its benefits taken into account, it’s expected this giant LFP battery will cut CO2 emissions by 501,000 tons per year.

We know LG Energy Solution, CATL, BYD, etc. Have you heard of Hithium before? A search of CleanTechnica‘s archives pulls up … nothing! Here’s a bit more about the company from the company itself: “Hithium specialize in the R&D, production and sales of LFP energy storage batteries and systems. With strong customer orientation, Hithium is committed to providing safe, efficient, clean and sustainable energy storage solutions for the world. Hithium now have over 4400 employees globally including over 1000 R&D engineers with extensive experience in energy storage. Hithium planned 4.71 billion USD total investment and 1,400,000m2 factory space to achieve 135GWh production capacity of energy storage battery in 2025.”

