Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

EU Solar Shines Bright In Stunning Year

Published

According to a recent report, the European Union (EU) has added a record-breaking 41.4 GW of solar power in 2022. The new capacity is equivalent to the power needs of 12.4 million European homes. In essence, the 41+ gigawatts of solar replaces 102 LNG tankers. Further, annual EU solar power growth has increased by 47% from 28.1 GW in 2021.

In the face of an unprecedented energy crisis and heightened energy security concerns, EU total solar power capacity grew by a mammoth 25% in just one year — from 167.5 GW to 208.9 GW in 2022.

“The numbers are clear. Solar is offering Europe a lifeline amid energy and climate crises. No other energy source is growing as quickly, or reliably, as solar. We’re building a secure, green, prosperous Europe on a foundation of solar,” Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, states.

Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and SolarPower Europe CEO Walburga Hemetsberger. Image courtesy of SolarPower Europe.

European solar shows no signs of slowing down. SolarPower Europe’s average prediction for 2023 is 53.6 GW more solar power in the EU. The organization’s “most-likely” pathway takes the EU to at least 85 GW of new solar per year by 2026. This means the EU solar market is set to more than double within four years and reach 484 GW by 2026.

EU Solar

Top 10 countries in EU for solar installation. Image courtesy of SolarPower Europe.

The International Energy Agency recommends that the EU install around 60 GW of solar power in 2023 to compensate for shortfalls in Russian gas supply. With rapid and targeted support, solar power could fill the gap, reaching up to 67.8 GW of installations in 2023 in a high scenario.

“It’s more than high time to take solar seriously. That means tackling barriers head on. We need more electricians and stable electricity market regulation. A solar-powered Europe can only be based on smoother administrative processes, speedier grid connections, and resilient supply chains,” Dries Acke, Policy Director at SolarPower Europe, states.

There are now 10 EU countries that are adding at least 1 GW of solar per year. Germany tops the league tables, adding almost 8 GW in 2022, followed by Spain (7.5 GW), Poland (4.9 GW), the Netherlands (4.0 GW), and France (2.7 GW).

It looks like in short order the EU will no longer be under the thrall of Russian gas!

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

ev charging wireless electreon germany ev charging wireless electreon germany

Autonomous Vehicles

It’s For Real: Wireless EV Charging For Germany’s Famous Autobahn

Embedding wireless EV charging systems in roadways may seem futuristic, but on Germany's Autobahn the future is now.

2 days ago

Cars

25% Of New Car Sales Now Electric In The Netherlands!

35% of new vehicles sold in the Netherlands have a plug.

2 days ago

Buildings

EU Cracks Down On Pollution of Buildings & Cars, in Major Win for the Climate Before Christmas

Negotiators have agreed to extend the EU’s carbon market to buildings and road transport, with a social fund to help vulnerable households transition to...

3 days ago
electric travel electric travel

Clean Transport

Nissan’s Electric Travel Guide Shows The Possibilities & Gaps In Sustainable Vacationing

Designed to help global travelers enjoy more conscious holidays, the Nissan Electric Travel Guide curates a mix of culture, cuisine, and nature while connecting...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.