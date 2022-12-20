Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

NIO Passes 300,000 Sales, Zeekr Going Public (Seeking $1 Billion+)

Published

We’ve got some notable news from two Chinese EV startups from this past week or so. NIO has hit a big sales milestone, and Zeekr is looking to go public in the USA and raise at least $1 billion.

NIO EV Sales Milestone

Image courtesy of NIO.

The Chinese EV startup NIO has now passed 300,000 cumulative sales. Five years ago, this would have been a stunning achievement. Today, this is still a great milestone for a young company to reach, but it’s clear that the EV market is much larger than it was even a year or two ago and we expect fast growth from NIO since it’s a top EV company in terms of tech and its overall EV ecosystem. It’s possible NIO could even sell 300,000 EVs next year. Though, that would require selling about 25,000 vehicles a month instead of nearly 15,000 a month. One thing that might help: NIO is going to launch 5 new models in the first half of 2023! That’s a big step up in its offerings and the company could see a notable boost in sales.

Image courtesy of NIO.

Getting back to the news, NIO’s 300,000th vehicle rolled off the line at its “Second Advanced Manufacturing Base” in Hefei. “Since the production of its first smart EV in May 2018, NIO has been breaking records of production speed and dedicated to building up its production capacity,” NIO writes. The company also highlighted its growing presence outside of China. “NIO has continuously kept expanding its global presence. In the first half of 2022, NIO became the first automaker listed in the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO started service and delivery of ET7 in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden in October. NIO has built an innovation center in Berlin while setting up an artificial intelligence and autonomous driving R&D center in Singapore. NIO will be serving users in more than 25 countries and territories by 2025. […] As of December 12, NIO has 395 NIO Houses and NIO Spaces, 1,263 Power Swap Stations, 12,785 charging piles, and access to over 998,000 third-party charging piles.”

I expect we’ll see much higher numbers from NIO in a year, and who knows about two years from now?

Zeekr Going Public

Zeekr is even younger than NIO, but it is getting serious enough in its growth plans that it now plans to go public through an initial public offering (IPO), according to Reuters. One can’t say that Zeekr is a standalone Chinese startup like NIO, though, as it is a subsidiary of Chinese auto giant Geely (which also owns Volvo Cars and Polestar, by the way). Nonetheless, as its own brand, Zeekr wants to go public. Overall, Geely has 7 different auto brands that produce and sell electric vehicles, and 3 of them are premium/luxury brands.

Zeekr 001. Image courtesy of Geely.

According to the Reuters report, Zeekr is seeking a valuation above $10 billion, and it wants to raise more than $1 billion. In its first external fundraising round, earlier this year, Zeekr had a valuation of $9 billion. The IPO could be as soon as Q2 2023, but the company has reportedly just filed the initial paperwork.

Zeekr has one model on the market right now, the 001. It is only available in China, but is supposed to hit the European market in 2023.

Zeekr 001. Image courtesy of Geely.

It’s been a while since any Chinese EV companies went public on a US stock exchange. You may recall that there was also a period of time this year when there seemed to be high risk of delisting of Chinese stocks. That has been cleared up and overcome, it seems. “The IPO filing comes after Beijing and Washington reached a landmark auditing deal in August, sharply reducing the threat of delisting for more than 200 New York-listed Chinese companies,” Reuters writes.

With 60,600 sales in the first 9 months of 2022, one cannot call Zeekr a major automaker, but the aim is surely quick and massive growth. $1 billion could help a bit in that regard.

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

NIO ET7 Achieves Five-Star Rating In Euro NCAP & Green NCAP Tests

The NIO ET7, the flagship sedan and electric smart vehicle of NIO, received the highest possible rating of five stars in the most recent...

November 21, 2022

Autonomous Vehicles

Waymo: New Robotaxi Platform, + New Service In Phoenix

Who knows which companies will be able to provide scaled-up, high-volume robotaxi service profitably? It feels like we’ve come a long way in recent...

November 20, 2022

Batteries

Zeekr 009 Launched — 822-Kilometer (511-Mile) Luxurious Beast

I just wrote about Zeekr’s strong sales surge in the past few months, after just a year on the market. The Chinese EV startup...

November 3, 2022

Cars

Zeekr The Hot New EV Startup In China, Entering Europe Soon

Following in the footsteps of NIO and XPeng, Zeekr is a relatively new and hot EV startup from China. It was formed in March...

November 3, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.