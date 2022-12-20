Citroen UK Now Accepting Orders For Its New E-C4 X Electric Crossover

Citroen UK has opened the order books for its new e-C4X electric, offering customers the chance to experience a new level of electric car driving.

Citroen has a long and distinguished history as one of the world’s leading car manufacturers. Founded by André Citroën in 1919, it quickly established itself as an innovator in the automotive industry, boasting incredible feats such as the first production car with steel wheels and the first mass-produced front-wheel drive vehicle. It also had a strong motorsport presence, becoming the first company to win both the Paris–Dakar Rally and 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Since then, Citroen has continued to set trends in motoring, from its famous Traction Avant models of 1933 to its modern range of SUVs and crossovers.

The brand represents exciting and innovative design combined with reliability and efficiency, offering high quality vehicles at competitive prices that continue to be popular with drivers all around the world, and now those drivers will have a new electric model to consider.

The vehicle has a range of up to 222 miles on a single charge, enabling drivers to travel further than ever before without having to refuel. Not only does it offer a powerful and efficient battery and motor system but also cutting-edge technology like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirrorscreen compatibility.

New ë-C4 X Electric is only available with a 100 kW electric motor, paired with a 50 kWh battery pack. This allows for up to 222 miles (WLTP combined) of range from a single charge. New ë-C4 X Electric comes as standard with a 7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger and a Type 2 Mode 3 charging cable. A full charge from a 7 kW wallbox will take approximately 7.5 hours, but it supports up to 100 kW rapid charging 0-80% so that it can be completed in as little as 30 minutes.

The e-C4X electric is equipped with modern features that make getting around easier and more enjoyable. It has an intuitive interior design that blends comfort with practicality, adjustable steering column to ensure your ideal driving position, configurable digital dashboard, start/stop button, voice recognition control, and plenty of internal storage.

The exterior design of the vehicle gives off a sense of sophistication while still staying true to its crossover identity, featuring chrome details and distinctive LED lights. The alloy wheel options are available in sizes ranging from 17” to 19” and add an extra level of style and elegance.

To top it off, the E-C4X offers innovative safety systems such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) which will help you remain safe on the roads at all times.

New e-C4 X comes in three versions; Sense, Shine, and Shine Plus.

The ‘Sense’ model comes with standard features including 18-inch ‘Crosslight’ alloy wheels, Advanced Comfort® Seats, Keyless Entry and Start, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. All ‘Sense’ models also feature Active Safety Brake, Speed Limit Information, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Driver Attention Alert. The starting price for the ‘Sense’ model is just £31,995 MRRP OTR.

The ‘Shine’ variants come with additional standard equipment, such as My Citroën Drive Plus — the next-generation infotainment and navigation system that can be controlled by natural voice commands. These models also have a heads-up display, a reversing camera with Top Rear Vision, Automatic Intelligent Beam Headlights, as well as a heated steering wheel for extra convenience and comfort. The safety features are improved thanks to Advanced Active Safety Brake with night-time and cyclist detection, and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition. You can purchase ‘Shine’ variants starting at £34,495 MRRP OTR.

The ‘Shine Plus’ versions, which come at a higher price than the base ‘Shine’ models, include Alcantara® seats that are heated for both the driver and front passenger. The former also feature Highway Driver Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control as standard. Prices for the ‘Shine Plus’ model starts from £35,495 MRRP OTR.

