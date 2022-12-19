Bumper January for EVs in Australia

As well as well as the 30 ships expected to arrive in Australia throughout December and early January, Veda Prime has now alerted us to the arrival in the New Year of the MSC Immaculata carrying 4000 Teslas for the Australian market. Yes, 4000. That is more than were shipped in the whole of 2019.

“It is now confirmed MSC Immacolata is the largest Tesla shipment ever to come to Australia with well over 4000. This one shipment beats the entire first year of production shipped of Australian Model 3 in Q3 2019–Q2 2020. However delays also continue,” Veda Prime via Twitter.

2023 is shaping up to be a bumper year for other EV makers, as the Cupra Born from SEAT is now taking orders and the BYD Dolphin and the Great Wall ORA Cat are in the country being tested. LDV is supplying an electric ute that will be touring the Eastern states for most of the year.

In the midst of this, the media continues to spread FUD and the sheeple promulgate it. The Queensland Fire Service has purchased a Tesla Model 3 for rapid response duties and it was photographed recently attending a traffic accident north of Brisbane. The comments under the photo of the Tesla Model 3 attending the scene of a multiple-car accident put public ignorance on display. Most of the comments were negative, fed by negative media. They ranged from, “The irony … here’s hoping it won’t combust.” to “Where did this Tesla come from, watch it get stuck on the highway with no battery charge and cause more chaos.”

There were an equal number of positives. “Nice to see a Model 3 in the emergency services,” one person commented. I has\ve contacted the QFS for comment, but they say they are unable to answer my questions at this time.

I have pondered about how to educate the mobile vulgus and wondered who would do so. Carmakers? Car dealers? The government? Who will deFUD the DUD? With the sheer weight of numbers that will be infesting our highways soon, perhaps we don’t need to — it will become quite obvious, a fait accompli.