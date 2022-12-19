Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Nine Teslas came for coffee and cake recently. Photo courtesy of Paul Gehan.

Cars

Bumper January for EVs in Australia

Published

As well as well as the 30 ships expected to arrive in Australia throughout December and early January, Veda Prime has now alerted us to the arrival in the New Year of the MSC Immaculata carrying 4000 Teslas for the Australian market. Yes, 4000. That is more than were shipped in the whole of 2019.

“It is now confirmed MSC Immacolata is the largest Tesla shipment ever to come to Australia with well over 4000. This one shipment beats the entire first year of production shipped of Australian Model 3 in Q3 2019–Q2 2020. However delays also continue,” Veda Prime via Twitter.

2023 is shaping up to be a bumper year for other EV makers, as the Cupra Born from SEAT is now taking orders and the BYD Dolphin and the Great Wall ORA Cat are in the country being tested. LDV is supplying an electric ute that will be touring the Eastern states for most of the year.

In the midst of this, the media continues to spread FUD and the sheeple promulgate it. The Queensland Fire Service has purchased a Tesla Model 3 for rapid response duties and it was photographed recently attending a traffic accident north of Brisbane. The comments under the photo of the Tesla Model 3 attending the scene of a multiple-car accident put public ignorance on display. Most of the comments were negative, fed by negative media. They ranged from, “The irony … here’s hoping it won’t combust.” to “Where did this Tesla come from, watch it get stuck on the highway with no battery charge and cause more chaos.”

There were an equal number of positives. “Nice to see a Model 3 in the emergency services,” one person commented. I has\ve contacted the QFS for comment, but they say they are unable to answer my questions at this time.

I have pondered about how to educate the mobile vulgus and wondered who would do so. Carmakers? Car dealers? The government? Who will deFUD the DUD? With the sheer weight of numbers that will be infesting our highways soon, perhaps we don’t need to — it will become quite obvious, a fait accompli.

 
Complete our 2022 CleanTechnica reader survey for a chance to win an electric bike.
 
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Sunswift 7 Solar Electric Car Seeks World Record in Australia

While the students from the University of New South Wales wait for the ratification of their recent Guinness World Record attempt for the fastest...

4 hours ago
Queensland's progress towards EV fleet Queensland's progress towards EV fleet

Cars

Queensland’s Progress Towards A 100% EV Fleet

Data from Energex and Ergon to September 2022, charted above and below, demonstrates progress being made in Queensland, Australia, towards electrification of the vehicle...

5 hours ago

Cars

Toyota Is Shifting Its Electric Vehicle Plans To Become More Like Tesla

Just as many automakers are faced with major changes in the emerging electric vehicle market, Toyota is reportedly looking to shift its plans to...

1 day ago

Cars

Fast Charging Installations — Ampol Is Learning

Ampol in Australia is committed to improving fast charging services for electric vehicles at over 120 of its service stations over the next twelve...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.