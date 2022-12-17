Solar Citizens Electric Ute Roadshow

One of Australia’s first electric utes (an LDV et60) will embark on a three-month-long road trip around rural and regional Victoria and New South Wales (in February and March 2023) as well as Queensland (after Easter). This is a new campaign to take the electric vehicle (EV) transition beyond Australia’s capital cities.

Expected locations where the eT60 will stop prior to Easter include: Ballarat, Bendigo, Castlemaine, Shepparton, Echuca, Euroa, Yackanandah, Albury in Victoria; Canberra in the Australia Capital Territory; then on to Bega, Bateman’s Bay, Nowra, and Goulburn in New South Wales (NSW).

Locations where the electric ute is expected to stop after Easter are: Hunter Valley, Singleton, Forster, Taree, Port Macquarie, Dorigo, Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Lismore, Kyogle, Tamworth, and Armidale in NSW; and Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Mackay in Queensland.

The Electric Ute Roadshow, run by clean energy and transport advocates Solar Citizens, aims to demonstrate the cost of living, work, and lifestyle benefits of electric utes to regional Australians and decision-makers to help secure strong clean transport policies that reduce carbon emissions.

“Aussies love their utes, but one of the biggest cultural barriers to EV uptake is still the myth that there aren’t any EVs that suit lifestyles beyond the city commute. These outdated ideas are fuelling the petrol car lobby’s campaign to slow down affordable clean transport and are costing all Australians dearly,” said Solar Citizens National Director Heidi Lee Douglas.

Federal Liberal (conservative) politicians have said that such vehicles do not exist! Even after this ute was launched in New Zealand!

“Our Roadshow directly addresses the concerns, holding hard-hitting events, connecting with regional communities that have been left out of the EV conversation, and gathering local voices to demonstrate support for EVs — and amplifying them through the media. With the country and the city aligned on clean transport, our movement will be unstoppable.”

Solar Citizens has run a number of EV Experience events in the last 12 months, including most recently in Opposition Leader Peter Dutton’s electorate of Dickson. The events drew large crowds, interested in how they can save at the petrol pump by switching to EVs.

“We’ve learned a lot from holding events across the country. We can change hearts andminds by giving people the opportunity to actually see and touch an EV up close, be able toask questions, sit inside and go for a test ride. It’s time to make sure that the regions aren’t left behind,” said Douglas.

The Electric Ute Roadshow is set to be at it’s peak when crucial EV policies such as Fuel Efficiency Standards are expected to be debated in parliament.

“The next six months are make or break for securing strong Fuel Efficiency Standards. We need to bring regional MPs along for the ride — literally and politically — so they will lend their support to strong Standards, to bring more EVs, including affordable models and utes that are already available in other countries.

“We’re far behind the rest of the world, so it’s really time for our politicians to put the pedal to the metal and secure world-class Standards in the next 12 months.”

For the next 3 days, Ethicaljobs.com.au has generously agreed to match each dollar donated to the Electric Ute Roadsow up to $7,000. Every dollar donated will help Solar Citizens visit more regional towns with the electric ute to demonstrate that not only do EV utes exist — but they have huge benefits for your hip pocket and lifestyle.

All images courtesy of LDV Automotive