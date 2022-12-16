Another Incentive for Tesla Car Buyers in Q4 Push: 10,000 Free Supercharger Miles

Earlier this month we reported on the $3,750 discount being offered to Tesla customers who take delivery of their Model 3 or Model Y this month. Now we’re hearing from multiple reports that Tesla is offering a new incentive to customers to bring home their Tesla before the end of the year: 10,000 free Supercharger miles. The offer applies to all models (Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X). The offer can be combined with the $3,750 discount on the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla has never been a company to offer big incentives to buyers. But with a new tax credit going into effect next year, many customers have been delaying their deliveries so Tesla is giving them a reason (now two reasons) to take delivery now instead of waiting. According to reports, the 10,000 free supercharging miles expire two years from activation. The offer is also available in Canada as a 10,000 kilometer Supercharging credit.

In reality, the credit is not specifically “free miles” as each Tesla car has different efficiency. What you actually get when you get free supercharging miles is a kWh Charging credit. For each 1,000 miles of credit you get 400kWh (kiloWatt hours) of free charging in your account. So those who get the 10K miles credit will actually have 4,000 kWH of free Supercharging. Depending which Tesla you buy, this credit may actually get you much further than 10,000 miles down the road.

On Tesla’s least efficient vehicle, the Model X Plaid, with an EPA rating of 370 wH/mile, that 4,000 kWh credit should allow you to travel just about 10,800 miles for free. But on a Tesla Model 3 RWD, with an EPA rating of 250 wH/mile, that 4,000 kWH credit will allow you to travel around 16,000 miles. Of course, actual distance will vary based on things like weather and driving style.

The actual cash value of 10,000 free Supercharging miles is the same, no matter which Tesla you own, but it does vary depending on the cost of Supercharging at the stations you choose to charge at. In most parts of the United States, Tesla charges a flat rate per kWh of charge, though some areas charge per minute. As of December 2022, the national average cost per kWh for Supercharging is around $0.26 (26 cents) per kWh, though in California it can be as high as $0.50/kWh. So we can estimate the average value of this bonus by multiplying 4,000 kWh times $0.26 = $1,040. If you charge at the more expensive Supercharger stations in California, then the credit could be worth up to $2,000. Charging at home is generally significantly cheaper, but for those who like to take road trips, this Supercharging credit definitely comes in handy.

Like the $3,750 price adjustment on Model 3 and Model Y, this 10,000 mile supercharger credit only applies to Teslas delivered in December, 2022. We’ll soon see how this incentive affects Q4 deliveries.

